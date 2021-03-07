Despite having just completed what was arguably the greatest season in program history, Penn State's 2020-21 campaign has come to an end without an NCAA Tournament berth.

The Nittany Lions were ranked for the first time and won the CHA regular season title. However, neither accomplishment was enough to propel the blue and white to the postseason.

Thus, Penn State's season came to a close when it fell in the semifinals of the CHA Tournament, losing 3-2 to Syracuse.

This loss undoubtedly contributed to the Nittany Lions missing out on the eight-team field of the NCAA Tournament.

