Penn State captured its fourth series sweep this past weekend at the hands of the former top seed in the CHA.

The blue and white won Friday's game against the Mercyhurst Lakers 2-1 in overtime after two late goals by fifth-year senior Natalie Heising.

On Saturday, it continued its winning ways as the blue and white won 3-1 after two goals from junior defender Mallory Uihlein.

In the two victories, captain Natalie Heising set the single-season program record for points in a season recording two goals and an assist.

The Wayzata, Minnesota, native now has 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points eclipsing Laura Bowman’s record of 32 points in the 2016-17 campaign.

Coach Jeff Kampersal had high praise for his team’s effort in the two contests.

“Sometimes the weeks get long with practice, but they showed up and worked hard,” Kampersal said. “They were ready to play.”

The Lakers came into the series averaging 2.9 goals per game, but the Nittany Lion defense limited the away team to just two goals for the entire series.

Kampersal credited his back line for its success in the series.

“Our defense is really good, they can skate, they move the puck and they are tough kids,” Kampersal said. “I would put our six defenders up against anyone; They are pretty solid.”

Sophomore Josie Bothun was her usual dominant self in this series. She allowed just two goals making 48 saves in the process.

An area of play Kampersal has been extremely critical of has been his team's ability to get pucks on net and have players in front of the goalie.

However, the Nittany Lions did a much better job of that in its most recent series.

Heising’s first goal on Friday stemmed from a play where she went to the front of the net and fired the rebound home to tie the game.

Despite Heising’s goal coming in front of the net, Kampersal mentioned the team still needed to do a better job.

The blue and white responded to its coach’s comments and scored two goals of the nature in Saturday’s affair.

Sophomore forward Alyssa Machado wasn’t credited with a goal, but she did a good job making the goalies life difficult in the clash.

Senior forward Amy Dobson scored her first goal of the season and fellow senior Anna Promersberger obscured goalie Jenna Silvonen’s view of the play.

“That is an example of a hard-working, gritty goal, and that is what we need more of,” Kampersal said. “It's still a work in progress, but we had a good day with that, today.”

Despite the sweep, Kampersal still said he feels the team needs to work on certain aspects of their game.

“We’ll just try on getting better and focus on our powerplay and penalty kill getting better,” Kampersal said.

In the sweep the powerplay failed to score on five attempts while the penalty kill gave up one goal on six attempts for the Lakers.

Penn State will look to build off its latest win and be back in action next Friday taking on Syracuse in a series with major tournament implications.

The Nittany Lions currently sit in first place of the CHA with a .750 points percentage while the Orange are tied for the first place spot with Penn State at .750.

“I think it means alot for us, and it gives us a lot of momentum for Syracuse,” Dobson said. “I think heading into the playoffs getting that first seed is a huge advantage with home ice.”

Despite the two victories Kampersal doesn’t want his team to get too far ahead of itself with some big-time games on the horizon.

“Each game becomes not necessarily important for the end but for the importance that they like to play hockey,” Kampersal said. “They want to keep it going for as long as possible.”

