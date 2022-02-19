Saturday marked the send off of the 2021-22 Penn State senior class, and it was able to celebrate to the tune of a 2-0 victory over RIT.

Five graduating seniors were honored following the Nittany Lions’ victory.

Forward Natalie Heising graduates with a long list of accolades, including holding program records for goals and points during her career.

Heising added to that program record and picked up an assist during Saturday’s win.

Fellow forward and alternate captain Anna Promersberger finished the regular season with a career-high nine points during her second campaign in the alternate captain role.

Promersberger tied for the team lead with six shots during the win and won 11 of her 15 faceoffs.

Defender Avery Mitchell was the newest member of the senior class, following her transfer from Clarkson University before this season.

Mitchell ended Saturday’s game as the second star and picked up her third assist of the season.

Finishing right behind her as the third star was forward Amy Dobson, who also had picked up her ninth assist of the season in the win.

Finally, goaltender Cam Leonard received playing time in three games this season where she made eight saves and never allowed a goal.

There’s no denying what kind of an impact this senior class has had on the Penn State program.

Penn State coach Jeff Kampersal noted that when the class first arrived, there was a fresh face on campus that they knew nothing about.

“They came in with a new coach essentially, not knowing really what I was about,” Kampersal said. “At the same time I didn't know what I was getting into, but I knew Penn State Athletics, big time program.

“We had ups and downs in the beginning for sure, on the ice off the ice, but those players hung in there, they persevered. They got the program, and left it in a much better spot than when they found it.”

This senior class had helped lead the program to historic heights during their careers.

That includes a CHA regular-season title during the 2020-21 season and a strong 18-win campaign during this season.

Leading both that group and the team as a whole has been Heising, who has served as the team captain since that 2020-21 campaign.

When looking at what kind of legacy she thinks this group brought, Heising was most proud of the standards she believed they set for the rest of the team.

“I just think that whole group has set such high standards for everybody else on the team, in the classroom and on ice,” Heising said. “We're all just really good students, and we work really hard and when we come to the rink, we mean business.

“We focus and that translates to freshmen and sophomores and juniors and everybody can follow after that. That's how we're going to be, that's how this team is going to be.”

In that whole group, Heising also included both defenders Rene Gangarosa and Izzy Heminger, who both announced they are returning for next season.

Someone who instantly saw that lead-by-example attitude set by that group was the newest member of the graduating class — Mitchell.

During her career at Clarkson, Mitchell had been on a national championship winning team back in the 2017-18 season but saw how successful that attitude ended up becoming under Heising’s leadership.

“Just being here for this one season I've been able to see that this group led by Natalie is just extremely dedicated to leading by example,” Mitchell said. “That's probably the most important thing that you can pass down is preaching and helping the people who are coming after you but making sure you're doing every little thing that you can to control and show everyone that you're willing to do whatever it takes.

“That kind of leadership you can't really put your finger on what it is but it's just rubs off and it will be passed down for the next group coming in and they'll pass it down.”

While the ride isn’t over just yet, there’s no denying how big of an impact this graduating class had on the Penn State women’s hockey program as a whole.

That was put on full display during what was an emotional ceremony following the win.

For Kampersal, there was one very specific moment during that ceremony which defines the impact that group really had.

“That collective group can be proud that they pushed the culture forward,” Kampersal said. “It’s evident in the fact that at the end of that senior celebration, the whole team got together and had a genuine hug and so it's a good group, it's a close group.

"It wasn't necessarily like that in the beginning and it's grown into a family.”

