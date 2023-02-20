The wins kept rolling in for Penn State last weekend, keeping the Nittany Lions highly-regarded in the latest USCHO poll.

Penn State slotted in at No. 10 in the latest rankings following a sweep against RIT to end the regular season.

The blue and white outscored the Tigers 11-2 across the two contests over the weekend.

Now, the Nittany Lions will aim to find postseason success in the CHA Tournament by hosting Lindenwood for a best-of-three first-round series.

