The wins kept rolling in for Penn State last weekend, keeping the Nittany Lions highly-regarded in the latest USCHO poll.
Penn State slotted in at No. 10 in the latest rankings following a sweep against RIT to end the regular season.
This week’s https://t.co/2QgdyNoa0Z Division I Women’s Poll is here! pic.twitter.com/01UsRID7rp— USCHO.com (@USCHO) February 20, 2023
The blue and white outscored the Tigers 11-2 across the two contests over the weekend.
Now, the Nittany Lions will aim to find postseason success in the CHA Tournament by hosting Lindenwood for a best-of-three first-round series.
