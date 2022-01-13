Penn State won’t have much time off to rally back into form following the loss on Tuesday night before making its return to the ice.

The Nittany Lions will hit the road once again for their first CHA matchup of the new year as they take on RIT.

The matchup will be the first conference series for the blue and white since Nov. 20 where Penn State capped off a series split against Syracuse.

Making their return to the Pegula Ice Arena on Tuesday, the blue and white suffered a surprise defeat against Cornell.

Following a Natalie Heising goal to tie the game at one early in the second period, the Big Red were able to rally for five straight goals to secure a 6-1 win.

That six-goal mark tied the most goals the Nittany Lions had allowed in a game this season, with the other time coming against Syracuse.

The blue and white will have the perfect opportunity to bounce back against an RIT team that has yet to record its first win this season.

RIT holds a 0-20-1 record headed into this weekend but is coming off its first non-loss of the season — a 2-2 tie against LIU on the road.

The Tigers held a 2-1 lead entering the third period with both goals coming from senior forward Abby Davies before the Sharks tied things up.

That tie ended a streak of 32 straight losses dating back to last season for the Tigers with their last win coming back on Jan. 6, 2021, in a 1-0 victory over Mercyhurst.

Friday will mark the first time this year’s Tiger squad faces Penn State, after the Nittany Lions won all four of last season's matchups.

The Nittany Lions scored a total of 19 goals during the four games, while RIT failed to find the back of the net in three of those games.

Junior forward Julie Gough had some of her best performances last season against RIT with six goals during the four games, including a hat trick in a matchup on Feb. 19.

Looking at the statistical leaders on the season for the Tigers, no player currently has broken the 10-point mark on the season, but they do have a few players close to that mark.

Sophomore forward Lindsay Maloney leads the way with five goals and four assists for nine points during the 2021-22 campaign after posting just one goal the season prior.

Davies leads the Tigers in goals this season with six and ranks just behind Maloney with eight points.

In net, the Tigers have seen three different goaltenders get playing time this season, but it has been freshman Sarah Coe who has seen most of the action.

Coe has started 15 games this season and is still looking for her first collegiate victory and wasn’t the starter during the Tigers’ tie.

The first-year boasts a goals-against average of over six a contest and holds a .879 save percentage on the season, both totals rank eighth among CHA goaltenders.

The Nittany Lions have a great chance to get back on track with a strong result this weekend that could boost their positioning in the CHA standings.

Penn State currently sits tied for second place as both the Nittany Lions and Mercyhurst have eight points to this point and are just two points behind conference-leading Syracuse.

