Penn State will have revenge on its mind this week.

After finishing up a four-game homestand that saw Penn State capture two victories, it’s heading back on the road to face off against Cornell at 7 p.m on Tuesday.

In its recent four-game stretch, the blue and white played the two top teams in the CHA in Syracuse and Mercyhurst, with three of those contests going into overtime.

The Nittany Lions and the Big Red squared off earlier this campaign, and things didn’t go well for the Nittany Lions.

The Big Red came away with a blowout 6-1 victory at Pegula Ice Arena.

Cornell scored the opening goal of the game and Penn State tied it at one after fifth-year senior Natalie Heising scored, but it was all Cornell after Heising’s goal.

The Big Red scored five unanswered goals, and 10 different players recorded a point.

Leading the charge offensively was freshman forward Leah MacSween, who recorded a career-high three assists, while two sophomore forwards in Lily Delianedis and Claudia Yu each tallied a goal and an assist.

The Big Red enter their tilt with Penn State boasting a 10-10-2 record and after putting up a solid victory against Colgate.

Cornell displays three skaters in Delianedis and junior forwards Gillis Frechette and Izzy Daniel, who are having excellent seasons.

Frechette has scored 11 goals and 18 assists for a team-leading 29 points, while Daniel has tallied 25 points and leads the team with 20 assists.

As for Delianedis, she has registered 10 goals and 12 assists.

Cornell hasn’t found any success on the power play this season, though. The Big Red have converted on 15.5% of their power-play opportunities, scoring just 11 goals on 71 chances.

Despite its struggles on the power play, Cornell has excelled on the penalty kill. The Big Red has allowed just 15 goals on 89 chances, which is good for 83%.

Looking at Penn State, it’s led offensively by Heising and sophomore forward Kiara Zanon, who are having excellent campaigns in the scoring department.

Heising leads the team in goals and points with 18 and 35, respectively, while Zanon leads the team in assists with 22 and has 31 points this season.

The next highest point-getter for the Nittany Lions is junior forward Julie Gough, who has tallied 14.

The power play has been an area where the Nittany Lions have struggled mightily this campaign, and their past series against Syracuse was no different.

The blue and white had nine power-play chances, and it failed to score on all of those opportunities.

On the nine power plays Penn State tallied 24 shots and came close to scoring, but it couldn’t light the lamp.

On the campaign, the blue and white has converted on just 17% of its power-play chances, finding the back of the net 16 times out of its 92 opportunities.

Despite struggling on the power play, the Nittany Lion penalty kill has had success this year.

The blue and white have fended off 82% of its opponents' power-play chances and have allowed just 17 goals on 93 opportunities.

This matchup features two of the top goalies in the nation in Lindsay Browning for Cornell and Josie Bothun for Penn State.

Despite Browning’s 9-8-1 record this season, she’s played exceptionally, posting a .929 save percentage and 2.01 goals-against average.

The Penfield, New York, native broke the program record for save percentage when she recorded a .952 save percentage in her junior season.

In that same season, Browning was named Ivy League Player of the Year, ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Year and second-team All-USCHO.

As for Bothun, she has a 14-9-4 record with a .921 save percentage and a 1.82 goals-against average.

The Wyoming, Minnesota, native has tallied six shutouts and was recently named CHA Goaltender of the Month.

