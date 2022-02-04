A battle for the top spot in the CHA, two top players in conference history and several players closing in on program records — Penn State-Syracuse has it all.

The blue and white welcomes the Orange to Pegula Ice Arena for a two-game series starting Friday.

The two teams come into this series after sweeping their opponents last weekend and are the top teams in the conference with a .750 points percentage.

Syracuse has five players with over 15 points this campaign, and coach Jeff Kampersal is focused on stopping its high-powered offense.

“We're focused on being disciplined and preventing odd-man rushes,” Kampersal said. “We definitely know what they are bringing, and hopefully, we are preparing hard enough to counteract what they do.”

These two teams faced off earlier this season in November, with the outcome of the series being a split.

The Nittany Lions won the first game, 1-0, after fifth-year forward Natalie Heising slotted the game-winning goal midway through overtime.

Game 2 was a different story, though, with Syracuse firing on all cylinders capturing a 6-3 victory.

After an early goal for Penn State off the stick of sophomore forward Carrie Byrnes, the Orange answered back finding twine five straight times.

Penn State cut the deficit to two late in the third period, after goals from junior defender Mallory Uihlein and freshman forward Lexi Bedier, but its efforts were not enough to come back.

Graduate student forward Victoria Klimek tallied a hat trick and an assist and the Orange, as a team, had seven different players record a point.

Kampersal mentioned the team has learned and grown a lot from the series.

“Syracuse plays a fast-transition game, we're really focusing on having good ‘F 3s,’ not making inappropriate pinches and we want to limit odd-man rushes,” Kampersal said. “Syracuse presents a challenge for us all the time, so hopefully, we're ready.”

The clash also features an intriguing match between two of the top players in CHA history in Heising and Syracuse graduate student defender Jessica DiGirolamo.

This campaign marks the 20th all-time for the CHA and each week the conference names the 20 best players from its history, and both Heising and DiGirolamo have received this honor.

Both players also reached milestones last weekend, as Heising became Penn State’s program leader for points in a season. She currently has 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points, eclipsing Laura Bowman’s record of 32 points in the 2016-17 campaign.

The Wayzata, Minnesota, native also moved into sole possession of 16th place on the CHA all-time scoring list.

As for DiGirolamo, she became the school’s all-time leader in career assists by a defenseman after tallying two assists in last Friday’s 6-1 victory over Lindenwood.

The reigning CHA Defenseman of the Month now ranks fourth in CHA’s career defenseman assists list with 59 assists.

Another player moving toward a milestone for the Orange is senior forward Abby Moloughney, who recently captured CHA Forward of the Month for January.

Moloughney sits just one point away from the century mark for her career and leads the team in power-play goals this season with six.

The power play and penalty kill are two areas where Syracuse has had major success all season long.

“We will try to work the puck low instead of getting point shots and try to bring it to the net quicker on the power play,” Kampersal said. “Put as much pressure on their goalie as possible.”

The blue and white will look to combat the explosive Orange skaters, and sophomore goalie Josie Bothun has been excellent all season.

The reigning Goaltender of the Month for January has compiled a 14-8-3 record with a .919 save percentage and a 1.85 goals-against average.

“She works her tail off behind the scenes doing things that she feels she needs to improve,” Kampersal said. “The bigger the games — the bigger she plays.”

