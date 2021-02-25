When Penn State faces off against Mercyhurst on Friday and Saturday, it will do so as CHA regular-season champions.

For the first time in coach Jeff Kampersal’s squad’s history, the Nittany Lions sit alone atop the CHA regular-season standings ahead of its last series.

The blue and white clinched the league after sweeping RIT this past weekend in a series where it outshot and outscored the Tigers in both games.

“We came out really strong in the second and got a solid victory, and the team is in a good place,” Kampersal said during his weekly media availability.

But in the last matchup with Mercyhurst, Penn State players spent a total of 23 minutes in the penalty box. Despite this disadvantage, Nittany Lion goaltender Josie Bothun stole the show with 13 saves en route to a 2-1 victory.

The blue and white has since improved on the penalty kill and only took two penalties over its weekend series with RIT.

As the Nittany Lions prepare to face the Lakers once again, Kampersal is hoping his team can continue its recent clean play and stay out of the sin bin.

“I think we always want body control, against [Mercyhurst] in particular,” Kampersal said.

That focus on clean hockey is in Penn State’s game plan for the upcoming series as well.

“We want to do our part and make sure we defend hard, we keep moving our feet, and we make the smart plays with no offensive-zone penalties,” Kampersal said.

He also spoke to his confidence in Penn State’s ability to play at an elite level at even strength. Getting away from that could be costly for the Nittany Lions, according to the coach.

“I think we’re one of the better five-on-five teams in the country, and we’d like to keep it that way as much as possible,” Kampersal said.

And at this point in time, a costly mistake could still ruin Penn State’s chances of competing for a national championship in March.

Despite the Nittany Lions’ success this season, they are still not guaranteed a spot in the NCAA Tournament next month. Still, each game they win inches them closer to locking up a spot.

“Hopefully, we’re not taking our foot off the pedal,” Kampersal said of his team’s approach to its contests against Mercyhurst.

As has been the case all season, Kampersal’s squad has played with his full trust, and he has not had to step in except for one occasion.

“It was after the second period of the Robert Morris game, and I told them: ‘This is your time to pounce,’” Kampersal said. “But mostly, I rely on them to let me know about things.”

Kampersal’s trust in his team has been a catalyst for the chemistry apparent up and down the roster this season. That chemistry has been no clearer than on the unofficial first line of freshman Kiara Zanon, sophomore Julie Gough, and senior captain Natalie Heising.

“It’s been really cool. Natalie has been really good to me, and Julie joining has also been a really big help,” Zanon said.

Zanon also noted the transition to collegiate hockey has been made easier by having experienced linemates in both Gough and Heising.

Their cohesion has been there all season, with each player near the top of the team in terms of points, assists and goals.

“Every game we play together, it gets better and better. We’ve gotten to the point where they know where I'm going to be, and I know where they are going to be at all times on the ice,” Zanon said.