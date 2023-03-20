After a memorable season of many firsts, the Nittany Lions finished the year as one of the top teams in the country.

The blue and white closed up their season at No. 10 in the final USCHO rankings, following a triple-overtime loss to Quinnipiac in the regionals of the NCAA Tournament back on March 9.

Penn State finished the season 27-9-2 and took home its second ever regular season conference championship.

The blue and white also won their first ever CHA Conference Tournament Championship, en route to their first ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE