On Saturday, Penn State hosted its annual, “Skate for a Cure” game at Pegula Ice Arena.

The Nittany Lions managed to take down the Lakers 3-1 during the event, which drew many spectators to the Roar Zone.

During the special event, fans showed up in their pink gear and even wrote who they support on posters that wrapped around the rink for those affected by breast cancer.

As for the players and the team, they showed their support by wrapping pink tape around their sticks and socks, along with shining the ice bright pink with lights before the puck dropped.

Prior to the matchup, senior defender Rene Gangarosa shared her excitement for the Skate for a Cure matchup on Friday, just after the squad defeated the Lakers to open the series.

“We’ll have this support for posters and everyone will put someone in their life that’s been affected by breast cancer,” Gangarosa said. “And as a team, we’re debuting these pink shirts and headbands just to show our solidarity.”

Prior to the matchup and the Roar Zone filling up, Hugh Walton said he has a personal connection to breast cancer awareness.

“My mom died of breast cancer,” Walton (senior-aerospace engineering) said. “It really is sort of the least I can do to spread awareness for something that is terrible and takes a lot of people way too early.”

Along with being here to show his support, Walton is also the student section leader for hockey, so he is at all of the games. Walton then shared his expression for people showing up for the games.

“I think that it’s very good that people are finally starting to come around and show up to the games because they’re a really good team with a lot of elite players,” Walton said. “It’s great to give them the respect that they deserve.”

Junior Jenna Flatley expressed how awesome it is to see everyone come together and support a general cause at Pegula Ice Arena.

“I feel like everyone probably here knows someone affected by breast cancer,” the advertising major said. “It’s just so common, and to be able to help those people feel supported — it’s just really cool.”

Along with showing support for Penn State on Saturday, Flatley said she attends other sporting events too that show support for the cause.

However, she mentioned that she tries to come to as many women’s hockey games as she can.

“There’s a lot of really good players out here, and we have a really good team so coming here is really fun,” Flatley said. “Just developing friendships with all the other people in the student section.”

Flatley mentioned that she thinks the crowd at the women’s games is starting to grow a little more, especially with the men’s game being played directly after.

“It’s really cool when people come to the women’s game, and then they hang out and stay for the men’s,” Flatley said.

While fans in the stands have personal connections to the game today, coach Jeff Kampersal had high remarks on hosting the event which brings awareness and attention to breast cancer.

“I think it’s just Penn State and the philanthropic efforts of Penn State and THON and these Skate for a Cures,” Kampersal said. “It’s something that I don’t probably have enough kind of good words to explain it, but it’s just genuine — it’s so passionate here at Penn State.”

Kampersal explained while the fans are impacted, there are a couple of players and things going on in his athletes' lives that they know about but the public doesn’t.

“Some of our players are personally affected by a day like today, and then they’re battling for loved ones,” Kampersal said. “They can battle for the Roar Zone folks as well.”

