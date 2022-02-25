Looking to snap a streak of losses in the CHA Tournament semifinals, Penn State saw its hopes for silverware dashed against Mercyhurst

The Nittany Lions 4-2 defeat to the Lakers concluded the blue and white’s run in the CHA Tournament in the semifinals for the fifth consecutive year on Friday

After a back-and-forth opening minutes, Mercyhurst jumped out a 1-0 lead midway through the first period after the puck deflected off the skate of defender Jordan Mortlock and into the net

Despite trailing on the scoreboard the Nittany Lions doubled the number of shots the Lakers had after the first period.

The blue and white wasted little time in the second frame and knotted the score at one when senior forward Amy Dobson pounded a rebound past junior goalie Ena Nystrøm.

Penn State continued to attack, and just under three minutes after Dobson’s goal, sophomore forward Olivia Wallin gave her team a 2-1 advantage. Wallin’s goal marks her third ever in the CHA Tournament.

After a quiet second period offensively for the Lakers, sophomore forward Mary Kromer tied the game at two with just 40.9 seconds left in the period.

The two teams opened the third playing extremely physical, but Mercyhurst took a one-goal lead just five minutes into the period after a goal by CHA Rookie of the Year Vanessa Upson.

Just four minutes later, the Lakers advanced the scoreline in their favor to 4-2 with a goal from sophomore forward Sara Boucher.

Here are three takeaways from the Penn State defeat.

Strong second period

After trailing by one goal heading into the second set of 20 minutes, the blue and white came out strong to open the middle frame.

Coach Jeff Kampersal put a focus on getting players toward the net, and Dobson followed that directive perfectly, burying a rebound in the net to tie the game.

The Nittany Lions looked to pounce again to take the lead, and they did just that with Wallin unleashing a powerful shot past Nystrøm.

Coming into the contest, Penn State had success in the second period scoring 30 goals while allowing 21.

Mercyhurst pulls away late

Mercyhurst scored a late second period goal to level the scoreline, and it was rewarded for coming out aggressive to start the third.

Upson scored just five minutes into the frame giving her team a one-goal lead.

The Lakers continued to create scoring chances and Boucher extended the lead to 4-2 midway through the period.

The monkey on its back

Penn State and Kampersal have struggled in years past to reach the championship match and this season was no different.

The loss marks the Nittany Lions' fifth-straight elimination in the semifinal round of the conference tournament.

The Lakers are set to face-off against Syracuse on Saturday after the Orange won 3-2 in overtime against RIT earlier Friday.

