After a highly anticipated series against No. 8 Boston College, the Nittany Lions fell to Boston College tonight in the first game of the series 2-1 after overtime play.

While this was the first-ever matchup between the two programs in history, both teams battled hard throughout the night, but the Eagles came out on top in overtime.

In the first period, both teams finished with 12 shots on goal each but could not find the back of the net. Senior forward Natalie Heising led the blue and white with three shots on goal heading into the second period.

Despite falling short to the back of the net, the Eagles capitalized two minutes into the second period when sophomore forward Gaby Roy scored the first goal of the night to put Boston College up 1-0.

The blue and white were not able to score the remainder of the second period.

In the final period of regular play, junior defender Mallory Uihlein scored from the right side to tie up the game with just seven minutes to go in the period. Uihlein’s goal was assisted by senior defender Rene Gangarosa and junior forward Rachel Weiss.

The competitive matchup headed into three-on-three overtime, where Boston College came out on top when freshman forward Abby Newhook scored the winning goal in overtime just a minute in.

Josie Bothun makes big saves

During tonight’s matchup, sophomore Josie Bothun made impactful saves for the Nittany Lions.

Despite falling short tonight, Bothun had a total of 23 saves on the night, including a .920% save percentage.

Bothun was a main reason why Penn State was still able to stay in this game.

Nittany Lions yet to score first

Last series, with a loss and a draw to St. Lawrence University, the Saints scored first in both games.

Tonight, Boston College continued the same pattern as Roy scored an unassisted goal first tonight during the matchup.

In three games, the Nittany Lions have just three goals from freshman defender Karley Garcia, Heising and Uihlein.

Heising has a close chance

Heising, a captain for the Nittany Lions, had a close chance in the second period to get the Nittany Lions on board as she had a hard shot towards the top of the net.

After review, officials declared Heising’s shot a no goal, which left the Nittany Lion’s bench visibly flustered after this was announced.

Heising is just two points away from becoming the third Nittany Lion to reach 100-career points, while being seven points shy of breaking Laura Bowman’s 104-point record.

