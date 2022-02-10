A busy week for Penn State continue as it will stay on the road for its second and third games of the week.

Following a game against Cornell on Tuesday, the blue and white will travel to Long Island to take on LIU for a two-game series.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a much-needed win against Cornell in what was a revenge game for the team.

After losing to the same Big Red team back in early January by a score of 6-1 at Pegula Ice Arena, the Nittany Lions flipped the script and came away with a 5-0 victory.

Penn State was propelled by a hot start offensively with three goals coming in the first period of play and two of them coming from sophomore forward Kiara Zanon.

During the win, freshman forward Mya Vaslet found the back of the net for the first time since Jan. 14 against RIT, while both sophomore forward Alyssa Machado and junior forward Rachel Weiss scored their second goal in three games.

Now the Nittany Lions have their sights set on their final nonconference opponent of the regular season — an opponent the blue and white are unfamiliar with.

The LIU Sharks are still a relatively new team in the women’s hockey landscape, with their first season of play coming in 2019.

During their short stint, the Sharks have managed to avoid the normal early slump that new teams often go through — in fact, they’ve managed to thrive.

In that 2019-20 season, the Sharks finished with a 14-18 record and an 11-9 record in the NEWHA conference.

From there, the Sharks didn’t allow a single goal during their conference tournament to capture the NEWHA championship in their first season following a 1-0 win over St. Anselm College in the final round.

Now the Sharks have found even more conference success this season as they hold an 11-1-2 record in the NEWHA and a 13-10-3 record overall.

That conference record has LIU poised for another strong run in the NEWHA conference tournament this season, as the Sharks hold a four-point lead for first place over Franklin Pierce in the standings.

This isn’t the first time the Sharks have taken on a CHA opponent, though — they split a series against Mercyhurst in early January.

The Sharks also hold the not-so-esteemed title of being one of two teams to not win against the RIT Tigers in a game as they tied against them during one of their two games that weekend.

For those wondering, the other team who failed to beat RIT was Penn State.

Looking at the statistical leaders for the Sharks this season, the blue and gold have one player with 20 or more points on the season.

Freshman forward Jeannie Wallner has led the way this campaign with nine goals and 11 assists.

Despite her play this year, Wallner didn’t record a point during the Sharks last series.

Last weekend, LIU took on a conference opponent in Sacred Heart, where it picked up a victory in the opening game and tied to close the series.

While Wallner struggled, freshman goaltender Tindra Holm had a strong series in net, only allowing two goals and made 49 saves during the two-game series.

Holm is one of five goaltenders who has played for the Sharks this season, but she leads the team with 20 starts on the year.

This series marks the final road series of the regular season for Penn State before it caps off the 2021-22 slate against RIT the following weekend.

