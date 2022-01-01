Penn State women’s hockey comes up short in overtime affair with St. Cloud State

After closing out 2021 with two straight victories, Penn State failed to start the new year on the right foot with a defeat to St. Cloud State on Saturday night in the first game of the Battle in the ‘Burgh.

The Nittany Lions suffered a 4-3 defeat in overtime to the Huskies.

The blue and white got off to a hot start when junior forward Julie Gough scored on the power play just over four minutes into the first period.

Penn State wasted little time extending its lead as just under two minutes after Gough’s goal sophomore forward Olivia Wallin found the back of the net giving the blue and white a two-goal advantage.

St. Cloud State had a multitude of scoring chances to end the first period; however, sophomore goalie Josie Bothun made several great saves.

After Wallin committed a costly penalty, on the ensuing power play sophomore forward Emma Gentry scored with seven minutes to play in the second frame.

The Nittany Lions added to their advantage just under three minutes into the third period when sophomore defender Lyndie Lobdell scored a power-play goal.

The Huskies refused to go down without a fight as they cut the Penn State lead to one when junior forward Courtney Hall found the back of the net with seven minutes left in the third period.

St. Cloud State continued its offensive attack, and after pulling its goalie, Gentry scored her second goal of the contest with two minutes left forcing overtime.

The Huskies used the momentum gained from Gentry’s late goal to propel them in overtime as they found the back of the net just 37 seconds into overtime.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s New Year’s Day loss.

Nittany Lions strike fast

Penn State came into the contest winning its last two games and the offensive attack started strong in Saturday’s loss.

After heading on the power play early in the game, the blue and white made no mistake when Gough scored her eighth goal of the season. Junior defender Mallory Uihlein and sophomore forward Kiara Zanon assisted on the goal.

The Nittany Lions continued their offensive pressure as Wallin found the back of the net after she buried the rebound off a shot from freshman forward Lexi Bedier.

The blue and white had a two-goal lead in the sixth minute which helped set the tone for the rest of the contest.

However, Penn State squandered its advantage late on, allowing the Huskies to eke out with a win.

Power Play struggles

Penn State has struggled all season on the power play and in Saturday’s loss that was no different.

The Nittany Lions converted one of their four power-play opportunities and did not generate a lot of scoring chances on those opportunities aside from Lobdell’s goal.

The blue and white need to do a better job of holding onto the puck and getting shots on goal when it is on the power play.

Bothun breaks streak

Bothun entered the contest recording shutouts in her last two games however, she wasn’t her usual self in Saturday’s loss.

The sophomore 24 made saves on 28 shots

The Huskies had several great chances to score, but Bothun stood tall and her saves helped preserve the Nittany Lion lead early in the game.

Penn State had a multitude of defensive breakdowns late in the game, and Bothun failed to make a couple of key saves late in the contest.

