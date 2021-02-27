Penn State failed to put the cherry on top of its nearly perfect month of February.

The Nittany Lions fell to Mercyhurst 3-2 Saturday afternoon in their last game of the regular season.

The Lakers started off strong as senior forward Alexa Vasko scored in the first 57 seconds of the first period. Vasko’s goal was unassisted.

Before the end of the first period, the Lakers put another goal on the board as junior forward Sarah Nelles scored at the 14 minute mark. Nelles’ goal was assisted by junior forward Emily Pinto.

Going into the second period, sophomore forward Julie Gough scored to put the Nittany Lions on the board to make the score 2-1. Gough’s goal was assisted by junior defender Jessica Adolfsson and freshman forward Kiara Zanon.

In the third period, freshman defender Lyndie Lobdell scored her first collegiate goal to knot the game up at 2-2 with 14 minutes to play. Lobdell was unassisted on her goal.

That was the end of the regulation scoring as the Nittany Lions and Lakers squared off in a 3-on-3 overtime.

Junior forward Emily Pinto scored for the Lakers in overtime with a breakaway goal.

Bothun solid, not stellar in net

Freshman goalkeeper Josie Bothun made great saves against the Lakers. However, she did allow two early goals that both came in the first period of play.

Bothun had 27 saves in this matchup while accruing a .931 save percentage.

Despite her performance, Bothun was recently named one of the eight finalists for the 2021 CHA National Women’s Goalie of the Year award. Entering Saturday’s contest, Bothun had a 1.26 goals against average and had saved more than 95% of the shots she faced.

Both the number of goals she allowed and the clip at which she saved them were not up to the stellar season.

Nystrøm dominates in goal for the Lakers

Ena Nystrøm had a phenomenal game for the Lakers.

The sophomore goaltender had 27 saves in the game, making her save percentage .931.

Nystrøm played in overtime for the Lakers without letting any goals past her.

Pinto puts the Lakers on top

During 3-on-3 overtime, Pinto scored on a breakaway to give the Lakers a win for their last regular season game.

The Nittany Lions finished their regular season with an overall record of 16-2-3, making this their first loss since December against Syracuse.

The blue and white will go on to play in the CHA Tournament next week in Erie, Pennsylvania. Penn State will have a bye for the first round of the tournament due to its excellent regular season play.

