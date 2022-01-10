After starting the new year going with a win and an overtime loss at the Battle in the ‘Burgh tournament, Penn State will return to Pegula Ice Arena to face off against Cornell on Tuesday night.

This nonconference contest also marks the first time the Nittany Lions are playing at home since Nov. 6.

In the first game of the Battle in the ‘Burgh, the blue and white had a two-goal advantage midway through the third period; however, St. Cloud State scored two late goals to tie the match and eventually win the game just 37 seconds into overtime.

Penn State didn’t let the loss in Game 1 affect its play in Game 2 and came away with a dominant 3-0 victory over Boston University.

Leading the way for the Nittany Lions was Kiara Zanon, tallying one goal and four assists for five points in the pair of games.

The Fairport, New York, native now has seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points, tying her for the team lead with fifth-year senior Natalie Heising.

As for Heising, after going pointless in Game 1, she responded in a big way, scoring a goal and tacking on two assists against the Terriers.

The captain now sits with 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points through 20 games this campaign.

Junior defender Mallory Uihlein, who came into the tournament with just seven points in 18 games, had an impressive three assists, taking her season tally to six to go along with her four goals.

The power play has been an area of major concern for the blue and white, as it has converted on 16-72 opportunities on the season.

However, during the tournament, the power play got going, scoring three goals on six chances.

Junior forward Julie Gough scored a team-leading fifth power-play goal to open the scoring in Game 1, and she also scored the first goal in the second contest.

The other two players who tallied a power-play goal were Heising and sophomore defender Lyndie Lobdell.

Taking a look at Cornell, it had its last game against No. 10 Harvard postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Harvard program and currently has a 5-7-1 record.

In their last contest, the Big Red took down Dartmouth College 5-0.

Cornell was led by its top-three point-getters, as junior forwards Gillis Frechette and Izzy Daniel both recorded a goal and two assists, while sophomore forward Lily Delianedis scored two goals in the win.

Frechette has scored six goals and nine assists for a team-leading 15 points, while Daniel has tallied 14 points and leads the team with 12 assists.

Similar to Penn State, Cornell hasn’t found any success on the power play. The Big Red have converted on 17% of their power-play opportunities, scoring just seven goals on 41 chances.

Despite its struggles on the power play, Cornell has excelled on the penalty kill, allowing just eight goals on 56 chances, which is good for 86%.

This matchup features two of the top goalies in the nation in Lindsay Browning for Cornell and Josie Bothun for Penn State.

Despite Browning’s 5-6-1 record this season, she has played exceptionally, posting a .920 save percentage and 2.19 goals-against average.

The Penfield, New York, native broke the program record for save percentage when she recorded a .952 save percentage in her junior season.

In that same season, Browning was named Ivy League Player of the Year, ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Year and second-team All-USCHO.

As for Bothun, she has a 11-7-2 record with .918 save percentage and a 1.90 goals-against average.

The Wyoming, Minnesota, native has tallied five shutouts and was recently named Co-National Goaltender of the Month.

Penn State will look to continue its strong play and pick up a nonconference victory against Cornell on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

