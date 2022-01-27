Following a cancellation last weekend, Penn State is ready to return to the ice Friday to continue conference play against an opponent it hasn’t seen since late October.

The Nittany Lions return to Pegula Ice Arena to face off against the Mercyhurst Lakers, who currently sit in first place in the CHA conference.

Due to last week’s cancellation of the Penn State-Lindenwood series, the standings now go by points percentage rather than points, giving the Lakers the conference lead, despite Syracuse holding more points than them.

The Nittany Lions are looking for their first win at home since Nov. 6 when they defeated the Lions.

For Penn State, this series marks its first time playing since Jan. 15 when the blue and white finished off their series against RIT with a shocking tie against the worst team in the conference.

Coach Jeff Kampersal’s team finished that game with a 2-2 tie after senior forward Abby Davies tied up proceedings late in the third period for the Tigers.

During the opening game of the series, the Nittany Lions’ high-powered offense was on full display with a dominant 5-0 win.

Captain Natalie Heising scored twice during the game, and sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun only needed to make 19 saves on the day.

Unlike the Nittany Lions, Mercyhurst was actually able to play its last series against Lindenwood back on Jan. 14 and 15.

The Lakers won that series in a convincing sweep and took the following week off from play last week.

Mercyhurst opened up the series firing on all cylinders, as it scored all three of its goals in the first period.

Freshman forward Vanessa Upson scored the first two goals during that game as the Lakers dominated to the tune of a 3-1 victory.

The final game of the series saw similar results, as once again, it was Upson who scored two goals in the game — one of them being a short-handed goal and the other coming on the power play.

The Lakers won the matchup 4-2, netting the game's final two goals to secure the victory.

Looking deeper into the Lakers’ roster, those two lights-out performances from Upson weren’t a breakout series from her — that’s started to become the norm.

Upson leads the Lakers with 16 goals and 28 points on the season thus far.

She isn’t the only Laker with more than 20 points on the season, though, as sophomore Sara Boucher, graduate student Kristy Pidgeon and senior Liliane Perreault join her on that list.

To put that into reference, the Nittany Lions only have two such players, although Heising and sophomore forward Kiara Zanon have more points than Upson on the season.

In net, the Lakers have seen two goaltenders get almost equal playing time with great results this season.

Junior Ena Nystrom leads the team with 13 starts between the pipes after transferring from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute after her freshman season.

It’s important to note, though, that Nystrom started both games against Penn State earlier this season, which ended pretty well for her, personally.

Nystrom made 37 saves in the opening-game victory and made 34 saves while allowing two of the three goals the Lakers gave up in the loss the following day.

While fans could see Nystrom in both games again this series, it’s possible that fellow junior Jenna Silvonen gets playing time.

Silvonen has been with the Lakers her entire collegiate career and has made a career-high 12 starts this season.

She didn’t play against the Nittany Lions last series and has had a bad track record against the blue and white throughout her career.

Silvonen lost both of her starts against Penn State last season and had started in a 1-1 tie between the two teams back in the 2019-20 season.

Should Penn State win both games of the series or earn a win and a tie, Kampersal and company would pass Mercyhurst in the standings by earning a 0.75 or 0.7 point percentage, respectively.

This is a big matchup for both sides with not much time left in the regular season, and both teams in the top three in the CHA and not separated by much.

