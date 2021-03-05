Despite a late push, Penn State’s CHA Tournament experience was short-lived.

After earning a first round bye, the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions fell to Syracuse 3-2 in the semifinals of their conference tournament.

The blue and white started off slow in the first period and faced an early deficit. Sophomore forward Madison Beishuzien kickstarted the scoring for the Orange by putting a shot in the back of the net in the contest’s 17th minute to give Syracuse a 1-0 lead.

In the second frame, the Orange continued its domination. Sophomore forward Anna Leschyshyn scored under five minutes into the period to double up Syracuse’s lead.

Leschyshyn’s was assisted by senior forward Emma Polaski and redshirt sophomore forward Marielle McHale on her goal.

Shortly after, Polaski scored for the Orange’s third goal as Syracuse took a commanding 3-0 lead.

In the third period, the Nittany Lions fought for their season with freshman forward Olivia Wallin scoring a pair of goals. Her first was assisted by freshman forward Alyssa Machado while the latter goal was assisted on by sophomore forward Rachel Weiss.

Syracuse dominates with shots on goal

The Orange dominated with shots on goal throughout the game. Syracuse jumped out to a 3-0 lead by putting 31 shots on freshman goaltender Josie Bothun.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State baseball opens 2021 campaign with power surge, breezes past Northwestern For the first time in nearly a calendar year, Penn State took the field Friday and earned a …

Meanwhile, Penn State had five fewer shots and finished with 26 attempts on net.

Aside from holding a shooting advantage, Syracuse also had more faceoff wins than the blue and white. The Orange held a 30-25 lead in shots.

Syracuse also held an advantage on the totaled more power-play opportunities than the blue and white. The Nittany Lions had eight penalty minutes compared to just two for the Orange.

Bothun solid, not great in net

By letting in three goals, Bothun tied her season-high for the largest number of goals allowed. The Orange netted three against the freshman netminder in December and did so again Friday afternoon.

On the day, Bothun’s save percentage was just a few ticks above .900. She saved 28 of the 31 shots on goal she faced.

Earlier in the week, Bothun was named the CHA’s goaltender of the year. On Friday, she failed to do her typical impression of a brick wall in net.

Wallin sole offensive threat for Penn State

Wallin single handedly brought the blue and white back in the game. The Nittany Lions scored two goals in the game with both coming off the stellar freshman’s stick in the third period.

On the season, Wallin totaled 13 goals and assisted on three others.

Alongside freshmen Bothun, forward Kiara Zanon and defender Lyndie Lobdell, Wallin was a CHA All-Rookie honoree. On Friday, Wallin certainly turned in the best performance of the decorated, young Nittany Lions.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

5 things to watch for in Penn State sports this weekend Here's what our sports editor Andrew Destin suggests Penn State fans pay attention to this weekend.