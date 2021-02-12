It’s been a successful month-long stretch for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions have come out on top in nine of their past 10 games. Their only non-win since early January was a Jan. 30 tie with Lindenwood.

In its latest series against RIT, the blue and white dominated the scoreboard, outscoring the Tigers 9-1 in a pair of contests.

But it was a different story against Robert Morris. In both matchups, the Nittany Lions had to come from behind after surrendering the first goal in each game.

Despite their success this season, some flaws are apparent on coach Jeff Kampersal’s young roster.

Special teams has been one of those areas of concern.

Penn State excels at outworking its opponents and finding loose pucks, though it has run into trouble capitalizing on its power-play opportunities.

While the blue and white has outscored its opponents 53-24 this season, only seven scores have come on the player-advantage despite having 55 opportunities.

Before sophomore Julie Gough scored in Wednesday’s contest to put the Nittany Lions up by a half dozen, they had not converted a power-play chance since a Jan. 24 game against Mercyhurst.

The No. 8 team in the country had not scored on its previous 13 player-advantage opportunities, and, to date on the season, is converting at a middling 12.7% on the power play.

“I don’t know if it’s like a chemistry issue, but our power plays are just kind of okay,” Kampersal said.

And even though the team practices it often, special teams have continued to be problematic for the players on the ice.

“Ironically, we spend the most time in practice on special teams, and it’s not our best,” Kampersal said. “[We might] not practice it at all and see what we get.”

As it prepares to enter postseason play, where each goal means so much more, Penn State believes a solution will come to its power-play problems.

“We certainly have talented players, and I think they’ll figure out,” Kampersal said.

Other areas of concern lie in the faceoff circle, like “winning faceoffs as a collective group,” according to Kampersal.

The Nittany Lions use their speed with the puck to tire opponents out and generate scoring chances. Winning faceoffs enables them to establish that aspect of their game.

The blue and white to date is winning only 48.7% of the faceoffs it takes, meaning it’s forced to play defense first and let the other team dictate the pace of play the majority of the time.

Returning to the other side of the special teams gamut, penalty killing has been a strength for the Nittany Lions.

Bolstered by the shot-blocking abilities of its defenders and the play of freshman goalie Josie Bothun, the blue and white has held opponents to a 12.3% conversion rate on the power play.

In consecutive games against Robert Morris and Mercyhurst in late January, the Nittany Lions spent a combined 46 minutes in the penalty box, yet they only gave up one goal and even got one back while shorthanded.

However, just as goals are going to mean more in postseason play, giving higher quality teams such as Robert Morris or Syracuse — who handed Penn State its only loss this season — extra opportunities to score goals could eventually cost the blue and white.

Playing extended time on the penalty kill not only puts the Nittany Lions at a higher risk of giving up goals, but it also hinders the steady flow of lines that Kampersal is used to rolling out in games.

But even if that happens, the head man is confident in his team’s ability.

“This group does not get rattled,” Kampersal said. “They will face adversity, and it's not a big deal for them.”

Furthermore, Kampersal does not want his team to sacrifice any intensity in its on-ice efforts.

Freshman Olivia Wallin, for example, is tied with fellow freshman Kiara Zanon for the team lead in goals but ranks high in penalty minutes.

“As long as [Wallin] stays competitive, we’ll take that,” Kampersal said.