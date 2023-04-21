The 2022-23 season for the Nittany Lions was one for the books.

No. 10 Penn State earned its first CHA title after defeating Mercyhurst 2-1 in overtime on March 4 at Pegula Ice Arena.

The blue and white had a lot of standout players and performances to help in the 2022-23 postseason run.

Here are the superlatives for this past season.

MVP: Kiara Zanon

Kiara Zanon was key to the Nittany Lions' success this season.

Junior forward and captain Zanon was Penn State's largest offensive threat. With 26 goals and 23 assists, for a total of 49 points, Zanon led her team in points and to victory.

In prior years, Zanon had an impressive record. She was the fastest Nittany Lion to reach 50 career points, doing so in only 39 games played.

Additionally, Zanon had 173 shots on goal with a shot percentage of .150, including six power-play goals and four game-winning goals.

In the 2022-23 season alone, Zanon was awarded CHA Forward of the Month for October and December and CHA Forward of the Week four times. Zanon was also invited to the U.S. Women's National Team Evaluation Camp.

Zanon was named an All-CHA first-team honoree, CHA Player of the Year and CHA Scoring Champion for her performance in the playoffs. She was also named to the 2022-23 All-USCHO third team and All-CHA first team.

Zanon's dedication, teamwork, skill and leadership have not gone unnoticed, which is why she earns the MVP award.

Defensive Player of the Year: Izzy Heminger

Izzy Heminger has been a consistent player throughout her four years at Penn State.

The senior defender had her best year yet this past season, netting four goals with 24 assists for a total of 28 points.

Heminger was the top defensive player for the Nittany Lions this season. She is ranked third on Penn State's career list in points among defenders. The Dublin, Ohio, native recorded three assists against Lindenwood to help advance the team to the CHA Championship game.

Heminger was awarded the CHA Best Defenseman award, CHA Defensive Player of the Month for February and received Defensive Player of the Week three times.

No good offense can win without the assistance of a strong defense.

Heminger stepped up after taking a year off, and her performance this year showed she should take Defensive Player of the Year.

Rookie of the Year: Tessa Janecke

There’s no surprise here.

Tessa Janecke had one of the most impressive rookie seasons nationally, and this is only the beginning for her.

In 28 games, the freshman forward had a total of 134 shots on goal, with a shot percentage of .119, contributing two power-play goals.

Janecke was second to only Zanon in points with 22 goals and 25 assists, racking up a total of 47 points.

On Feb. 25, she recorded her 12th multipoint game with a goal and two assists versus Lindenwood. In that same game, she achieved her first career hat trick.

Additionally, the powerhouse freshman received a multitude of awards this year. She captured USCHO Co-Rookie of the Year and was named to the All-USCHO Rookie Team.

The Orangeville, Illinois, native was named HCA and CHA Rookie of the Year. Janecke was also announced as HCA National Rookie of the Month for December.

Janecke helped lead her team to clinch its first CHA title, earning her Rookie of the Year.

Biggest surprise: Penn State

Penn State had one of its best seasons, finishing with a 27-9-2 record.

The blue and white remained ranked for 26 weeks, finishing at No. 10, and it was the only CHA team on the poll.

The biggest surprise this season was Penn State, winning its first CHA title and making its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

