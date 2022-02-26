Penn State fell yet again in a CHA semifinal game, ending its season just one game short of a chance to finally be in the CHA championship final.

On Friday, the blue and white fell to the Lakers 4-2 in Syracuse.

While the Nittany Lions and the Lakers were knotted up heading into the third period, the Lakers responded back and scored two goals during the final period of play to clinch a spot in the championship match.

This marks the fifth year the Nittany Lions were just short of making it to the finals, something coach Jeff Kampersal has been looking to do since he came into the program.

Following the clash, Mercyhurst coach Michael Sisti said his squad required a high level of resilience to come up with a game-clinching stroke.

“We were able to get the early goal and then the second period,” Sisti said. “Our players have been getting better throughout the season when handling momentum changes, and we had a real-good, hard-fought, solid hockey game that we were able to grind into the buzzer and find a way to win.”

As Penn State ended up outshooting the Lakers by a 23-shot margin, Sisti said his squad is fortunate to have quality goaltenders.

While Sisti was happy with his goaltender's status, he said junior goalie Ena Nystrøm has really helped his squad be in a position to win every game.

The Lakers now head to the CHA championship game against the top team in the conference, Syracuse.

On the Penn State side of the bench, Kampersal said he doesn’t have great words at the end of the season, but he is proud of his group.

“We just tried to focus on a few things about getting the puck,” Kampersal said. “We needed a sort of urgency from the get-go.”

As Penn State did lead in shots, with their scoring attempts coming from all sides of the rink, Kampersal mentioned he thought his squad could have attacked the net more.

While this could have helped the final score, Kampersal said he knew his team worked hard, it’s not easy scoring goals and his players worked as hard as they could.

“I'm proud of good leadership, from a culture and program standpoint,” Kampersal said.

As Kampersal’s squad takes control on the ice, he mentioned that they also take care of business in school, which is good in his eyes.

Whether it comes down to certain skills or areas his squad wants to work on, Kampersal acknowledges its hard work and motivation.

As Sisti touched on his goaltender, Kampersal said sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun played very well too.

“She’s been great all year,” Kampersal said. “She is the reason we were here today.”

With further postseason competition out of reach for the Nittany Lions, Penn State’s coach was quick to compliment his side despite dropping the semifinal matchup.

“They come to work every day,” Kampersal said. “They take care of business.”

