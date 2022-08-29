Penn State welcomed a new commit to Happy Valley.

Defender Connor Bewick announced his commitment to the blue and white on Monday afternoon.

I am humbled and honored to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Penn State University. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me and helped me get to this point. #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/1VrSFvKDmp — Connor Bewick (@connorbewick1) August 29, 2022

The Gurnee, Illinois native, is a right-shooting defender in the class of 2024 who scored 12 points in 19 games with his club team last year.

Recently he earned a spot on the 2022 U.S. U17 Men's Select Team.

