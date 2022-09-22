Penn State, although performing well on the field, is down two key players.

Seniors midfielder Andrew Privett and forward Liam Butts have missed match time recently due to injuries.

Butts was hurt during the Nittany Lions’ match against Princeton, a game they ended up losing 2-1. Privett, on the other hand, got injured during the squad’s game against Wisconsin where the blue and white took home the 1-0 victory.

Butts did not play in the game against Wisconsin, and both of them remained on the sideline during Penn State’s most recent match against Maryland, a 3-3 tie.

As veterans with plenty of chemistry together from playing with each other for years, junior midfielder Peter Mangione, Butts and Privett often work in tandem on offense.

However, Mangione had to step up offensively with the squad’s other weapons sidelined against the Terrapins.

“Mangione seemed to do pretty well without them,” Cook said.

Mangione tallied one of the three goals for Penn State in the draw versus Maryland, the squad’s first Big Ten road game of the year.

Despite being able to play well against the Terrapins without the two key offensive contributors, Cook said it’s never ideal to lose depth on the offensive side of the pitch.

Mangione agreed with Cook, adding that everyone just had to step in to try and fill the holes left by the senior standouts.

Two players did exactly that, as juniors defenders Tyger Evans and Femi Awodesu gathered their first tallies of the year to help the blue and white secure an important point on enemy turf.

Mangione mentioned how he has a lot of confidence in the rest of the guys on the team to step up, as his squad’s subscribes to an unspoken next-man-up mentality.

“You don’t really want to harp on it too much,” Mangione said. “You tell those guys to do what you have to do to get back soon, and you know they’re gonna be back and doing what they do.”

Cook went on to talk about the formidable trio with Mangione, Butts and Privett in the offense and how threatening it is. He also added how his squad has to manage without the latter two during games because injury comes with the territory.

Cook said that the senior duo is getting better by the day, and it’s always a balance between getting them back on the field and protecting their long-term health.

“We hope this can be a long season for us and we are trying to focus game by game, but we do have aspirations to keep the season alive as long as we possibly can,” Cook said. “If we’re going to do that, we need our best players available down the stretch.”

Their return is to be determined over the next few days after the staff sees how Butts and Privett respond in practice, according to Cook.

Even without them on the field, Mangione is confident in his team and shouted out redshirt freshman Ben Liscum for his performance during the match against Wisconsin.

Mangione said a lot of the freshmen on the team have stepped up and given it their all during practice.

Despite being able to rely on other players to step up in their presence, Mangione did say that it has been tough without two of the top dogs.

In his career as a Nittany Lion, Privett has scored 13 goals and added 11 assists on the field, while Butts has totaled 18 goals and three assists thus far.

“I can’t lie, I can’t wait to get those guys back,” Mangione said.

