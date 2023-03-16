After already receiving plenty of recognition within the conference, Penn State freshman Tessa Janecke’s award tour has now hit the national level.

The forward was named the HCA National Rookie of the Year on Thursday following a debut season that helped elevate the Nittany Lions toward season-long success.

Queen of Her Class.👑Tessa Janecke is named the Hockey Commissioners Association’s National Rookie of the Year! Read more about the rookie’s outstanding freshman season:🔗:https://t.co/oKAXxi9rKk#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/fNyeO9zO3F — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) March 16, 2023

Janecke earned this honor after totaling 47 points, including 22 goals, across her debut year in Happy Valley.

Her individual performance was coupled with plenty of team success for Penn State, as the Nittany Lions took home the CHA Conference Championship.

And with just one season under her belt, Janecke may only just be scratching the surface of what her career has in store.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE