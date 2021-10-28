With the nonconference portion of Penn State's schedule now over, the Nittany Lions kick off CHA play Friday on the road against Mercyhurst.

After starting the season 0-3-1, the blue and white has bounced back in a big way in its last four games, going 3-0-1 for an overall record of 3-3-2.

In their last series against Brown, the Nittany Lions tied game one 2-2 and came away with a 5-2 victory much to the pleasure of coach Jeff Kampersal.

“We came into Sunday with a renewed focus, and we played much crisper,” Kampersal said. “It was nice to see the power play get going.”

Penn State has a tough task ahead of it to open conference play, as Mercyhurst finished its nonconference slate with a record of 7-3-1.

Leading the charge for the Lakers offensive attack is freshman forward Vanessa Upson.

Upson, in just 11 games, has registered seven goals and six assists for 13 points.

“She is a great player, but they have a really strong top six so we can not just focus on her,” Kampersal said. “They are four lines deep, but we are going to look to shut down their top two lines.”

Forwards Kristy Pidgeon and Liliane Perreault both have racked up 10 points this season, as Pidgeon has five goals and five assists, while Perreault has two goals and eight assists.

The blue and green also features a two-goalie system with juniors Ena Nystrøm

and Jenna Silvonen splitting time evenly.

Silvonen has made six starts posting a record of 3-3-1 and made saves on 90.8% of shots faced, conceded and two shutouts. Meanwhile, Nystrøm has started five games and has gone 4-1 with a .934 save percentage, a 1.69 goals against average and a shutout.

The two-goalie system could make things more difficult for Penn State, but the Nittany Lions are looking to keep the same approach.

“Ideally, we are getting a lot of traffic in front of the net,” Kampersal said. “Hopefully our players see the net and not the goalie that is inside the net.”

As for Penn State, it seemed to have found its groove on offense after scoring just four goals in its first four games; the Nittany Lions have found the back of the net 18 times in their last four games.

A big reason for the offensive outburst has been the play of fifth-year forward Natalie Heising who had three points last series.

The captain also became the program’s all-time scorer, as she tallied point 105 in her illustrious career.

“She is an amazing player, role model and leader so it is nice to see someone reach their goal,” junior forward Julie Gough said. “We are all super proud of her, and she really deserves it.”

Another bright spot for the Nittany Lions has been the play of Gough who has scored goals in the last three contests and has four points in those games.

The blue and white converted on all three of its power-play chances in game two against Brown as Heising, Gough and sophomore forward Kiara Zanon tallied goals.

The powerplay and offensive success were big reliefs as both facets of the team had been struggling this season.

“It is really important that everyone is moving together and communicating,” senior defender Izzy Heminger said. “When you are communicating, it is easy to find the open player.”

The Nittany Lions will play Mercyhurst on Friday starting at 6:05 p.m. and Saturday at 2:05 p.m. in Erie, Pennsylvania.

This two-game series concludes a four-game road trip for the blue and white, who will return home next week to take Lindenwood, but all focus remains on Mercyhurst.

“We try to not look at past years as every year is a new year,” Heminger said. “It’s a new team, and it is just a fresh start.”

