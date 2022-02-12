Tying a program record Friday by scoring 10 goals in a single game against LIU, Penn State closed the series with a sweep Saturday, adding two more goals to the pile.

The Nittany Lions blanked the Sharks 2-0 in East Meadow, New York, to conclude the newly added series.

In the first period, both sides battled for supremacy, but neither team could find the back of the net in the early goings.

Heading into the second period with both teams scoreless, fifth-year senior Natalie Heising scored just seconds into the Nittany Lions first power play of the game to give Penn State a 1-0 lead.

After Heising’s goal, neither team could finish off another chance during the second period.

For the final period of play, junior forward Rachel Weiss added another goal for the Nittany Lions to finish off the game.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s victory over LIU.

Heising ties record

While Heising was anticipated to score in Friday’s matchup, with her goal in the second period, this marked her 19th goal on the season.

The tally tied a record she set in her freshman season, which is the record for most goals in a season by a Nittany Lion.

Along with having 19 goals now on this season's campaign, she also has 19 assists on the season as well.

Outshooting the Sharks

While Saturday’s affair wasn’t close to the high-scoring affair achieved the day before, the Nittany Lions created close chances and managed to outshoot the Sharks 42 across 60 minutes.

Julie Gough and Kiara Zanon lead the Nittany Lions on the day with 9 shots each, while sophomore forward Olivia Wallin led Penn State with seven shots on Friday.

With 55 shots on Friday, Penn State totaled 97 shots against Long Island in both games.

Another shutout in the bag

By sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun saving 12 shots throughout the contest Saturday, she now recorded her ninth shutout on the season.

Bothun broke the program record Friday by recording her eighth shutout of the 2021-22 campaign.

Along with these shutouts, Bothun is up for CHA Goaltender of the Year once again with a strong showing from the sophomore.

