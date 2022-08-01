Penn State made a splash on its coaching staff Monday morning.

The blue and white announced it hired Makenna Newkirk to be its newest assistant coach.

Newkirk joins the program after spending last year as an assistant coach for Brown.

She was the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NWHL Draft and played two years in the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association in the New Hampshire Region, after four years at Boston College,.

Newkirk also coached with the North American Hockey Academy at the U-16 and U-19 levels and was an assistant for Milton Academy for one season.

