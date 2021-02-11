Every time Penn State took the ice at Pegula Ice Arena this season, it made it to the final horn with as many or more goals than its opponent.

Of all the teams in the four women's hockey conferences that can earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, the Nittany Lions are the only ones to complete their home slate without a loss, posting a 9-0-1 record at their home rink.

This is the first time in its nine-season Division I history the blue and white was able to do so.

With 28 points and a .875 win percentage in conference play, Penn State sits firmly atop the CHA regular season standings with just four games remaining in the regular season.

Not only did the squad do this, but it managed to defeat the RIT Tigers 7-1 in last night’s matchup and boasted multiple team milestones by doing so.

For starters, the Nittany Lions hit the seven-goal mark for the first time in conference play since joining the CHA league.

But it wasn’t just team success — an individual also lit up the scoreboard.

Freshman forward Kiara Zanon had one goal and five assists to set a program record for points in a game with six in just her 16th career game.

And there was no better place to make history than in Happy Valley.

“I’m really proud of the group, it’s been a great time at home here,” coach Jeff Kampersal said.

Its fourth game in just six days, it admittedly took Penn State a couple of game minutes to find its bearings. But not too long.

“It took us a couple of shifts to get adjusted, but our defense then started to take control of the game, and we got a goal within the first five minutes,” Kampersal said.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

While Kampersal wants his team to become road warriors, he mentioned that the squad and himself are looking forward to the future opportunities in the teams’ upcoming games.

The Nittany Lions’ percentage on the road is slightly worse in a smaller sample size, with the team recording a 4-1-1 record in its six games outside of Central Pennsylvania this season.

Kampersal doesn’t believe the team’s success has leaned solely on its game plan, but also its personnel.

“Some teams who show up with the best players usually win, and we have those players now who are producing for us,” Kampersal said.

The freshmen on the blue and white have added quite an amount of energy to this squad compared to the past in Kampersal’s eyes, along with great skill.

“They are all just playing great, so, hopefully, we can keep it going,” Kampersal said.

Nine true freshmen appeared in Wednesday’s game, including both goalies Josie Bothun and Annie Spring.

Although there haven’t been any fans within the confines of Pegula this season, the blue and white has seen plenty of support online and on social media.

“I know people are paying attention, and I’m proud of the team for being recognized for it for their efforts,” Kampersal said.

Zanon mentioned that her own personal accomplishments have been really special, but it’s a team effort.

“Those points wouldn’t have come if I didn’t have linemates to score the goals and make those count,” Zanon said.

Alongside the statistical prowess, the team has plenty of team chemistry to get it through the final stretch of its 2020-21 schedule — but also has room to push even further.

Just ask the team captain, senior forward Natalie Heising.

“It’s a great feeling and it’s really exciting, but I also feel like we have a ton of work left to do — so that’s what we are focusing on,” Heising said.