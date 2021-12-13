Pair of Penn State women's hockey players earn CHA weekly awards after sweep of New Hmapshire

After sweeping its weekend series against New Hampshire, two Penn State players will be taking home hardware for their performances.

Sophomore forward Kiara Zanon and sophomore goalie Josie Bothun were selected as the CHA Forward and Goaltender of the Week, respectively.

Zanon tallied a goal and two assists for three points in the two-game series.

Her assist on Thursday was her 50th career point through 39 career games, making her the fastest Nittany Lion to 50 career points in program history.

Bothun recorded a shutout in both games this past weekend, stopping all 45 shots she faced.

In last Thursday's 3-0 victory, Bothun earned her 25th career win, good for the most in program history.

This is Zanon’s second CHA weekly award of the season and Bothun's fifth.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE