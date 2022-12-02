Penn State has, if nothing else, been consistent this season.

The team’s next two-game series will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Hockey Valley. The Nittany Lions once again came in at No. 12 in the USCHO poll and sit with a record of 11-8-1.

Aside from the first game of the season where it shocked Wisconsin and one slip-up against Mercyhurst, Penn State’s season has gone very predictably thus far. The Nittany Lions seem to consistently lose to teams ranked higher than them (1-7) and beat others ranked lower than them or unranked (10-1-1).

This trend isn’t the worst thing for the team, as it’s consistently winning the games it should, but the team needs to find a way to take it to the next level and start playing better competition.

Penn State has a wide range of talented players at varying places in their college careers, which may be part of the reason for the way the season has shaken out so far. The upperclassmen have stayed consistent enough to beat the teams they’re supposed to, but the younger talent doesn’t quite have the experience to overcome the better teams just yet.

The season is far from over for the Nittany Lions, as they sit at 3-1 in CHA play and are headed into the meat of their conference schedule. The blue and white currently sits in second place in the CHA standings, a conference of just five members.

Penn State has at least one two-game series remaining with each of its foes, so this conference is far from decided. Luckily for the Nittany Lions, none of their remaining opponents are currently ranked, so if the trend holds true, they’ll be in for a great second half of their schedule.

Penn State sits at second in the conference standings, but it has a chance to change that this weekend. First-place Syracuse will travel to Hockey Valley for a weekend series Saturday and Sunday.

The Orange currently sit at 4-0 in conference play and 7-9-1 on the season and are unranked in the USCHO poll. Syracuse will need a strong end to its season to match the 15-11-6 mark it achieved last season.

During their 2021-22 campaign, the Orange went 2-1-1 in the four games between the two schools, but the games would’ve been hard to make any closer. Out of the four games last year, three of them went into overtime.

Syracuse was actually more successful against Penn State last season in Pegula Ice Arena, going 1-0-1 compared to 1-1 at home. The Nittany Lions have to be proactive about defending their home ice if they want to come out on top in this series.

During their four games last year, Syracuse had three different players score multiple goals on the Nittany Lions, and two of them are back for more this season. Sophomore Sarah Marchand and senior Anna Leschyshyn both scored two goals on junior goalie Josie Bothun a season ago.

These two teams certainly have a familiarity with each other, which could play a huge factor this time around.

Syracuse is shooting an identical 27.6 shots a game to the 27.6 shots a game they’re allowing, a stat that’s too specific to be by chance. Knowing this, Penn State has to keep from getting frustrated if it’s not up by a ton in the shots category and must be prepared to make some stops.

Bothun is no doubt aware of the nine goals she surrendered to Syracuse a season ago, but her laser focus will have to allow for a short memory. A new challenge presents itself in this series, with Sarah Thompson and Madison Primeau leading their squad in goals with eight apiece through 17 games.

At goaltender for the Orange, Arielle DeSmet has started in all but two games for Syracuse this year. Her save percentage comes in at an impressive .922, but her record is only 5-9-1 on the season, so she’s certainly beatable.

Penn State needs to have a good series not only for its standing in the conference but for its morale the rest of the season.

