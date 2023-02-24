Following last weekend’s road sweep over RIT, No. 10 Penn State is preparing to play Lindenwood this weekend for the CHA Tournament semifinal.

The first-seeded Nittany Lions will have a best-of-three semifinal series against the fourth-seeded Lions at Pegula Ice Arena. The winner of this series will face either No. 3 seed Syracuse or No. 2 seed Mercyhurst in the CHA Championship.

The series opens with a 2:3o p.m. game on Friday and continues with a 12:3o p.m. game on Saturday. If needed, the deciding game will be played at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Penn State’s CHA record of 14-1-1 has given it the conference’s top seed headed into this weekend and is part of a very successful 24-8-2 overall record.

The Nittany Lions are coming into this weekend strong after sweeping RIT in Rochester, New York, boasting a plus-nine goal differential after the two-game series.

Lindenwood faced off against Mercyhurst in Erie, Pennsylvania, last weekend, recording an 0-2 record while being shut out in both games with 3-0 and 2-0 losses.

Penn State and Lindenwood played a two-game series in State College on Jan. 27-28, 2022, in which the Nittany Lions defeated Lindenwood 5-1 and 6-3, respectively.

Record and history aside, both teams roster difference-making players who could single-handedly change the course of the series this weekend.

Lindenwood’s top scorer, sophomore forward Morgan Neitzke has 20 goals and 12 assists for 32 points in her 30 games played. Her performance, as well as senior forward Rachel Goff (1o goals, nine assists) and junior forward Chloe Corbin (one goal, 11 assists), will be critical to Lindenwood’s offensive success this weekend.

On the defensive end, Lindenwood’s senior goalie pair will feel pressure to perform extraordinarily well. Natalie Ferenc, Lindenwood’s first-string goalie, has posted a 4-16-0 record so far this season with a 4.04 goals-against average and 0.897 save percentage.

The Lions’ second string, Julia Maguire, has a 1-8-0 record with a 4.39 goals-against average and a 0.894 save percentage. Regardless of who they choose to start, they’ll need to play well to stop Penn State.

As for the blue and white, its largest offensive threat is junior forward and captain Kiara Zanon, who’s racked up 24 goals and 23 assists. Her partner in crime is freshman forward Tessa Janecke, who’s put up 19 goals and 21 assists.

Janecke was recently added to the 2023 Hockey Commissioners Association Rookie of the Year Watchlist after already receiving a plethora of rookie awards her freshman season. Keep an eye out for her to keep up her impressive performance throughout the postseason.

The Nittany Lions boast tremendous scoring depth, including senior forward Courtney Correia with 11 goals and 20 assists. Junior forward Olivia Wallin and senior forward Eleri MacKay also had strong seasons.

The blue and white’s first-string goalie Josie Bothun is having an impressive junior season, posting a 1.87 goals-against average and 0.920 save percentage, achieving a record of 23-8-1 with five shutouts.

She leads the CHA in both save percentage and goals-against average, and she received CHA Goalie of the Month in January. Bothun keeping up her strong performance will be essential to Penn State securing a CHA semifinal win over Lindenwood this weekend.

Lindenwood has struggled to a 5-25 record this season with a -2.53 average goal differential. This was good enough to sneak into the tournament, but the Lions are still a long shot to take a series win.

Penn State boasts a +1.73 average goal differential against its schedule, giving it a projected win on Friday by roughly four goals.

Playoff hockey is unpredictable and upset-prone, but when looking at the teams’ recent trends, the expectation for the Nittany Lions is to keep the championship dream alive with two wins this weekend.

