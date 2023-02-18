In its final regular season game of a historic season, No. 10 Penn State came ready to perform strong once again.

A day after defeating RIT by seven, the Nittany Lions managed to win 3-1 with another strong all-around performance.

After seeing quick scoring against RIT on Friday’s performance, it didn’t come as easy for Penn State this time early on.

Both sides traded shots throughout a back-and-forth first period, and it allowed RIT’s defense to keep it close after saving several shot attempts at the goal by the blue and white.

The Tigers sophomore goalie Sarah Coe was doing well on goal, after racking up 37 saves in the prior contest against Penn State. Her performance was strong early on, and continued through the first period — stopping another string of shots toward the goal until one landed for Penn State.

Junior forward Olivia Wallin managed to get her team on the scoreboard first after also being first to score in Friday’s game. The team’s seventh shot on goal came from a pair of passes from teammates, for Wallin’s 15th goal of the season.

After capturing the 1-0 lead, Penn State was in position to continue attacking on both sides of the ice, and it did that.

More shot opportunities kept coming, and the Nittany Lions were taking advantage, although RIT’s defense kept everything outside of the goal for the remainder of the period.

The blue and white was able to outshoot the Tigers 14-6 throughout the first period, but fast play on defense allowed RIT to keep it only 1-0 at the end. Coe finished the period with 13 saves and the rest of the Tigers defense also compiled four blocks on goal to that point.

On the other side of the ice, junior goalie Josie Bothun was posting another strong performance after her 12-save game on Friday. Bothun’s day saw a 16 save performance within another win for the third-year goaltender.

The second period of action began similarly to the first, as RIT’s defense continued to make its impact right away.

The Nittany Lions missed eight consecutive shots in the first few minutes, and Coe was doing a good job of defending the Tigers goal despite all the pressure the blue and white was putting on with shots.

The emphasis on defense continued for both teams with back-and-forth blocks and plays defensively, as both teams shot a lot through the second.

It wasn’t until a little over halfway in the period that the Nittany Lions were able to increase their lead — when senior defender Izzy Heminger scored off of a pass from freshman defender Leah Stecker.

Heminger’s score was good for her fourth of the season, and put her squad at a two-score lead within its final game before CHA play.

Penn State finished the period outshooting the Tigers 14-3, and the added score would allow the blue and white to continue swarming after the 2-0 score through 40 minutes.

The final period of regulation began with both teams trading shots, before another goal managed to put RIT on the board for the first time.

On a RIT power play, sophomore defender Jessie Burks landed her first goal of the season to make it a one-score lead. With the game at 2-1 early in the third, each possession became more crucial for Penn State toward securing the lead.

Bothun saved four consecutive shots with about 13 minutes left in the period, which otherwise would’ve tied it up suddenly.

The team’s defense stayed strong despite being tested several times down the line, and it ultimately led to them holding onto the lead for the remainder of a close contest.

The game came down to the last minute, when junior forward Kiara Zanon landed an open-net goal to put the squad up 3-1 after an exciting conclusion.

After finding consistent play again through all three periods, the blue and white will go into the CHA tournament playing at a high level now having posted a 13-0-1 record since the start of December.

