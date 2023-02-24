Momentum has been key for a team on an eight-game winning streak, and it showed up again right out of the gate in No. 10 Penn State’s playoff matchup with Lindenwood.

The CHA Tournament semifinal was full of action, and it led to a 4-1 outcome as the blue and white won its first of the series.

After a record-setting 24-win regular season, the tournament opener was Game 1 of Penn State’s first home playoff semifinal since the 2015-16 season.

Lindenwood entered the game with a 5-25 record, but managed to hold strong on the net early while keeping Penn State from getting many shots off, led by senior goalie Julia Maguire.

The Nittany Lions saw several good looks at the goal early, and it was due to their defensive efforts, coming up with multiple transition stops and blocks by swarming the puck throughout Game 1.

After a hooking penalty by Lindenwood only about eight minutes into the action, Penn State saw its first power-play opportunity, looking for a score.

A string of saves all-around by Maguire allowed the Lions to keep the blue and white off of the board, and left it at 0-0 for the remainder of a tight first period.

Despite not scoring in the first 20 minutes of the contest, the Nittany Lions led 10-5 in shots — something they’ve emphasized thus far this season on top of starting fast on defense.

The second period of action began similarly, and Penn State made sure to keep control by attacking the Lions passes and forcing difficult plays.

Through a slow offensive performance the squad came out looking for every shot possible, but the Lions’ last line of defense was all over the net steadily.

Maguire collected another few saves for Lindenwood after big plays by Penn State’s defense were wiped out by several key saves.

Senior forward Julie Gough got the scoring started for her team after the scoreless stretch — which came off of a remarkable steal and transition by freshman forward Tessa Janecke before she passed to Gough in stride for the first score of the day.

The well-executed score seemed to open the floodgates for the Nittany Lions, who went on to score consecutive goals in less than two minutes.

Junior forward Olivia Wallin scored off of an assist from graduate student forward Courtney Correia, and the lead suddenly became 2-0 before another made it a three-score lead.

After a save from junior goaltender Josie Bothun, the next blue and white score was captured by sophomore forward Mya Vaslet — on a pass from multiple teammates that saw her score to increase the lead again.

As a result of the near-instant score change, Lindenwood elected to make a switch at goalie. The Lions replaced Maguire with their next senior goalie, Natalie Ferenc, and saw some success before the end of the period came.

A score by the Lions’ freshman forward Olivia Grabianowski led to her team getting on the scoreboard with about two minutes left before the interval, making the score 3-1 going into the final period of Game 1.

At the start of the action, Penn State continued controlling the puck on both sides of the ice, and it led to a quick score by graduate student forward Eleri MacKay to make it 4-1.

MacKay’s score came from the front of the goal after the pass from senior defender Izzy Heminger, and a collision between both teams allowed the puck to slide into the net.

The blue and white found every way to contribute, as Bothun finished with 18 saves to go along with the Nittany Lions outshooting Lindenwood 46-19.

After the scoring drought, Penn State found a way to keep its all-around play going, and it led to the team’s first tournament win. The squad will look for a Game 2 win at home against the Lions on Saturday to advance to the CHA Tournament finals.

