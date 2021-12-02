Natalie Heising ‘lights out’ on the ice, shining as leader off it for Penn State women’s hockey

Despite falling to No. 2 Ohio State 4-2 during the second game of the D1 in D.C. tournament, Penn State managed to knock off the No. 7 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs during the team’s first game of the showcase 3-2.

While this was a team effort from Penn State, fifth-year senior Natalie Heising had a star performance in the tournament for the Nittany Lions.

She racked up two goals against Minnesota Duluth and one goal against the Buckeyes, while also adding a helper in the contest against Ohio State, resulting in four points for herself the whole tournament.

Not only did Heising perform well in the showcase, but her recent efforts have earned her CHA Forward of the Month for November.

On top of that, Heising has been named CHA Forward of the Week, and she currently boasts 11 goals and 21 points on the season, good for a team high and tying her for the CHA lead.

Coach Jeff Kampersal expressed how Heising has been a great player and leader, while also scoring consistently.

“I think her and Kiara Zanon are playing lights out together, like jazz, getting her the puck where Natalie can do what she does best,” Kampersal said.

Kampersal mentioned how fortunate the team is to have both of these players, but Heising in particular as she’s put in a lot of effort and energy into this program in his eyes.

As Heising is back as one of the captains for the Nittany Lions this year, Kampersal mentioned that he is trying to emphasize having 25 leaders in the program — just like Heising.

“Heising is putting a lot of behind-the-scenes work in, probably has suffered heartache that [nobody] knows about except her and I, and for her to sort of persevere and be consistently good,” Kampersal said.

Going on about heartache, Kampersal explained his whole squad doesn’t necessarily see the behind-the-scenes stuff that Heising is doing, as she’s been through a lot in her career.

As for Heising’s teammates on the ice, sophomore forward Kiara Zanon said she has learned a lot from Heising, and it’s been great having her as a mentor.

“Picking up the small things and then playing with her all last year was a big help, even through the COVID year, but this year it’s the same thing,” Zanon said.

Zanon went on to credit Heising for having so much talent on the ice along with great leadership skills, and being able to learn from her on the ice has been helpful.

While a lot of the squad looks up to Heising, sophomore defender Lyndie Lobdell and Zanon said they look to fall into her shoes and have taken a lot from her on and off the ice.

“Her as a person comes with a lot of different qualities,” Lobdell said. “She can be someone that you can talk to about anything but also someone that can be really stern with you”.

Lobell credited her captain more by stating she’s a great example on the ice, but the squad is able to hold her accountable and, at the same time, she does the same for the team.

Zanon mentioned it’s great to go to Heising as a teammate because she has five years of experience on the ice with the Nittany Lions.

“She’s been through the good and the bad so she knows what to expect,” Zanon said. “That’s good for us to have that knowledge when she heads out next year.”

