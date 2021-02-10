Penn State women's hockey won't have to travel far for its conference postseason.

The CHA conference announced that the 2021 College Hockey America Tournament will be played at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania, and that it will be hosted by Mercyhurst in early March.

College Hockey America and @HurstWHockey are pleased to announce that the 2021 CHA Tournament will be held from March 4-6 in Erie, PA at Erie Insurance Arena! https://t.co/6Dbl65E8ch — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) February 10, 2021

The tournament will be returning to a single-elimination format featuring all six CHA teams, along with the top two seeds receiving bye weeks to the semifinal round.

The winner of the tournament will receive an automatic bid to the eight-team NCAA Tournament field.

First-round games will begin on Thursday, March 4 with the No. 3 seed taking on the No. 6 seed at 2 p.m., followed by the No. 4 seed and No. 5 playing at 7:30 p.m.

Those games will be utilized for the semifinals held on Friday, March 5. The championship game time is tentatively set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.

The CHA league office announced it's working with Erie Insurance Arena to allow a set number of spectators per game. The number is yet to be decided, but it will be limited to a player pass list only and coordinated by each institution.

Penn State currently sits atop the CHA standings.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE