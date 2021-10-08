Things are finally starting to go in the right direction for the Penn State offense.

The Nittany Lions put on a display offensively as they were able to pick up a 5-1 victory over Holy Cross for their first win of the season.

A big part of the blue and white’s success on Friday was the performance of forward Alyssa Machado. The sophomore recorded a goal and an assist for her first multipoint game of her career.

Machado’s efforts would also be rewarded after the game as she was named the first star following the game.

Those two points were the Mississauga, Ontario, native’s first of the season as she only took three shots in the previous four games and four in Friday’s win.

Machado had played in 13 games her freshman season as she tallied two goals and three assists for five points.

With this being a breakout game for Machado, Penn State coach Jeff Kampersal hopes that this can be the game which helps her out for the rest of the season.

“Machado has been a little up and down, but she had a very good game today so hopefully that'll get her on track,” Kampersal said. “She's a strong forward, she's a tough player, and I know she does a good job of her by stopping on the net and putting home that rebound.”

Machado’s goal came off a rebound in front of the net after a shot taken by senior Amy Dobson to put the Nittany Lions up 2-1 for what would be the game-winning goal.

Later in the game, Machado would pick up an assist on a centering pass to junior Rachel Weiss as she was able to record her first goal of the season as well.

Dobson played on the same line as Machado for Friday’s game, and after seeing Machado play both last season and at the start of this season, Dobson has seen the growth from the sophomore after having that experience from her prior year.

“I think [Machado's] really developed as a player I think, having some games behind her especially coming in late as well last year a little bit,” Dobson said. “This year she has some more confidence with the puck as well to kind of know where we are, and I think we've helped her get through that.

“I think tonight she really showed her strengths and really played into that.”

That third forward line of Machado, Dobson and Weiss proved to be the catalyst for the Nittany Lions offense during the game as the three players combined for six points on the day.

Along with the point total, the trio scored two of the five goals as they were one of the main reasons the Nittany Lions found their rhythm offensively.

The Nittany Lions had come into the game scoring just four goals in as many games, so the production from the third line definitely felt good for Kampersal.

“It was good, and they've got it going. We got two right in a row there, and that relieves some of the self-applied pressure,” Kampersal said. “So yeah, it was awesome, it was awesome for them to win, they're happy.”

Machado will look to continue to make an impact for the Nittany Lions in the blue and white’s next game against Holy Cross at 5 p.m. in the Pegula Ice Arena.

