Penn State’s 2020-21 season was one of the most successful in the program’s history with an overall record of 16-3-2.

The Nittany Lions did not lose a game at Pegula Ice Arena last year, along with only losing two games on the road.

The team’s season was cut unexpectedly short when it lost in the semifinals of the CHA tournament to Syracuse 3-2.

This year, saying the Nittany Lions have big shoes to fill heading into their 2021-22 campaign is an understatement.

Unlike last season, which got off to a late start due to the coronavirus, the Nittany Lions are starting off their season against four new schools — all of which they did not face last year.

The blue and white start its season in less than a month with three home series. The first, against St. Lawrence Sept. 23 and 24.

Following this home series is another highly anticipated series against Boston College Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

For the third home series, the Nittany Lions will face Holy Cross. Following this series, the team will be on the road during week four as it travels to Providence, Rhode Island, for a matchup with Brown University.

The first in-conference CHA game of the year is not until Week 5 as Jeff Kampersal’s squad faces Mercyhurst. The Nittany Lions were 3-1 last year against Mercyhurst, with the only loss coming in the final game of the season in overtime.

The next two series are also CHA games against Lindenwood and Syracuse. The Nittany Lions defeated Lindenwood three times last season but did give Penn State its only tie of the season 2-2 in overtime in St. Charles, Missouri.

The Nittany Lions then go into their first tournament of the year called, “D1 in DC”, in Washington, D.C. First, the team will face tMinnesota Duluth Nov. 26. The next day in the tournament, the Nittany Lions will face rival Ohio State.

The next weekend, the blue and white will travel to Durham, New Hampshire, to face New Hampshire.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

The Nittany Lions will get almost a one-month break until they head to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for the “Battle in the Burgh’” tournament. The first game scheduled in this tournament is against St. Cloud State, while the second game is still to be determined.

After this tournament, the blue and white will have another highly anticipated nonconference game at Pegula Ice Arena against Cornell.

Following this nonconference game, the Nittany Lions will have eight CHA games in a row to try and secure one of the top seeds for the CHA Tournament.

The blue and white will face Cornell again after these games in Ithaca and then go into its final nonconference series of the year against LIU.

The Nittany Lions’ last series of the regular season will be against RIT in University Park.

If Penn State competes like it did last year, it could see a long postseason run.

The CHA Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 24-26 with the location still to be determined.

Following this tournament, the NCAA Championships start March 11-13 for the national quarterfinals — location also still to be determined.

To conclude the season, the NCAA Frozen Four National Semifinals and the national championship will be held at Pegula Ice Arena March 18-20.

The team has a long road ahead of it to prepare for another shining season to ultimately end up back in University Park for the NCAA Frozen Four Finals.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE