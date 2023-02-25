Tessa Janecke’s three goals helped Penn State down Lindenwood 7-1 and clinch a spot in the CHA Tournament championship for the first time in program history.

Coach Jeff Kampersal rolled out a starting line of forwards Eleri MacKay, Janecke and Julie Gough, defenders Lyndie Lobdell and Karley Garcia and goaltender Josie Bothun. This would prove to pay off.

The Nittany Lions set up camp in Lindenwood’s zone for a good chunk of the first period and managed to send 15 shots at the Lions’ netminder Natalie Ferenc before Lindenwood could even record one.

The opening goal was scored by freshman Kendall Butze on a power play after Lindenwood was called for cross-checking. Janecke set up at the top of the zone and sent the puck to Butze in front of the net who then poked it through.

The goal was Butze’s second of the season and Janecke’s 23rd assist. Senior Izzy Heminger was also credited with the assist. It wouldn’t be the last time Janecke and Heminger combined for points.

Not long after, the blue and white gained another man advantage after the Lions were called for hooking. Similar to the first goal, Janecke and Heminger set up the opportunity for Kiara Zanon to finish in the crease and pick up her 25th goal of the season.

“They were ready,” Kampersal said. “Just the mentality of being ready to play and knowing we had a chance to be in the finals.”

The onslaught wouldn’t cease at two. Gliding toward Lindenwood’s goal, Lexi Bedier took a shot at Ferenc and the puck snuck through to put the blue and white up by three.

After the first period, Penn State had outshot Lindenwood 28-3.

With the championship game in sight, the blue and white looked to add on even more in the following periods. And that they did.

Heminger picked up a turnover by Lindenwood in its own zone and quickly found Janecke who ripped off a backhander in front of the net to give Penn State a four-goal lead. Heminger recorded three assists during the match.

Janecke wouldn’t quit there. Eleven seconds into the third period, the Orangeville, Illinois, native scored an unassisted goal.

At the five minute mark, Janecke put the puck in the back of the net once again. The freshman recorded her first collegiate hat trick and the second postseason hat trick in program history.

Three goals and two assists amounted to a five-point performance for the freshman.

“She’s such a fiery, competitive person and humble at the same time,” Kampersal said. “I thought she did a much better job withstanding punishment and then scoring goals instead of cross-checking somebody back.”

The Nittany Lions offense accounted for 64 shots on Lindenwood’s goal, tying their highest total of the season.

While the offense had a stellar afternoon, the blue and white’s defense came to play too.

Just over halfway through the second frame, Lindenwood crashed into the Nittany Lions’ zone with an odd-man rush. Bothun denied the Lions of their opening goal with a fantastic pad save.

The blue and white’s defense allowed just 15 shots on Bothun and kept most of the play in the Lions’ zone.

“We know that she’s back there to help us out,” Kampersal said. “It allows [the players] to be more aggressive but we got to help her out a little bit better toward the end of games.”

In pure domination, Penn State swept Lindenwood in not only the CHA semifinals but the entire season series. The blue and white punched its ticket to the championship game, set for Saturday, March 4, at Pegula Ice Arena.

“It’s something we’ve been reaching for the whole year,” Janecke said on the team’s bid into the championship game. “[It’s about] keeping a strong mindset and buying into our pillars and what we believe in.”

