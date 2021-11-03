Penn State struggled out of the gate to start this season, but one player in particular consistently starred for the blue and white and has given her squad a chance to win night in and night out.

After starting the season 0-3-1, Penn State bounced back in its next six games, going 4-1-1 and now boasting a record of 4-4-2 through the first 10 games of the campaign.

The Nittany Lions opened conference play last weekend, splitting a two-game series against Mercyhurst.

A big reason why the blue and white came away with the split was the play of sophomore goalie Josie Bothun.

Bothun struggled in game one of the series, allowing a career-high four goals on 23 shots in the Nittany Lions 4-3 loss, but in game two she bounced back in a big way.

The sophomore netminder stopped all 14 shots en route to a 3-0 shutout victory.

The blanking of Mercyhurst was the fifth such effort of her career, and moved the Wyoming, Minnesota, native alone into second place on the Penn State career shutout list.

Bothun’s play in game two was much to the delight of coach Jeff Kampersal.

“I had a talk with Josie after game one and told her that she won us a lot of games last season and that she should not get hard on herself as nobody is perfect,” Kampersal said. “We need Josie to be Josie if we want to have championship aspirations, and she took that to heart.”

The sophomore had lofty expectations heading into the season after her record-breaking freshman campaign.

She finished last season with a 13-0-1 record and four shutouts while posting a program-best 1.49 goals against average and a .944 save percentage.

Thanks to this stellar freshman year, Bothun became the first-ever Penn State player to win the USCHO National Rookie of the Year, as well as the CHA Goaltender of the Year honors in 2020-21.

Luckily for the blue and white, Bothun has picked right up where she left off.

This season she has posted a .906 save percentage and a conference-best 1.85 goals against average.

She also earned three CHA Goaltender of the Week awards to kick off the year, and recently captured CHA Goaltender of the Month for October.

Kampersal credits a big part of the Nittany Lions’ success on the year to the play of Bothun.

“She has been a rock for us all year long,” Kampersal said. “It was awesome to see her so locked in on Saturday.”

Another aspect of Bothun’s game that sometimes goes unnoticed is the impact she has on the team off the ice.

Despite being just a sophomore on a team with veterans, like fifth-year senior forward Natalie Heising and senior defender Rene Gangarosa, it is Bothun who is the vocal leader.

Bothun is consistently communicating with her teammates on the ice, making sure they are in the right spots.

It is this type of communication that allows Penn State to have success on defense, as the Nittany Lions have allowed just 18 goals in 10 games which places them first in goals conceded in the CHA.

The impact the second-year goalie has on the team on and off the ice has impressed Kampersal.

“We have three vocal leaders, and Josie is one of them as she is vocal all the time,” Kampersal said. “When we have timeouts or media stoppages, she will come to the bench and encourage the team.”

Every championship-caliber team must have a vocal leader both in the locker room and on the ice, and since joining the Nittany Lions, Bothun has grown into that role tremendously.

Bothun will look to continue her success this weekend as the Nittany Lions take on Lindenwood in a two-game series starting Friday.

“Off the ice, she takes care of her teammates and her roommates,” Kampersal said. “She is an excellent teammate and a great person to have in the locker room.”

