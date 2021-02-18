With only a few games remaining in the regular season, Penn State’s top players are receiving national recognition.

Prior to preparing for a road series against RIT, three players on coach Jeff Kampersal’s squad — senior Natalie Heising and freshmen Josie Bothun and Kiara Zanon — have been nominated for the initial ballot of the 2021 Patty Kazmaier Award.

This award is given out each year to the top player in NCAA Division I women's hockey. Criteria for the award include outstanding individual and team skills, sportsmanship, clutch performance, personal character, competitiveness and academic and civic involvement.

With three nominees for this award, it is the most in program history for the Nittany Lions.

Heising is making a repeat appearance on the initial award ballot after being nominated for her play in the 2018-19 season. She currently ranks third in team history with 97 points on 54 goals and 43 assists.

The forward has 20 points in 2020-21 while serving as team captain for the Nittany Lions.

Bothun is one of the best goalies in the country, as she leads the conference in wins, goals against average (1.39) and save percentage (.950). She is also tied for the national lead in wins, ranks seventh in save percentage and is eighth in goals against average in her first year of college hockey.

Zanon is the CHA's leading scorer with 24 points, which ranks third in the nation and leads all rookies.

Zanon also recently had a program-record six-point game Feb. 10 against RIT.

While Kampersal has coached a number of players who have been nominated for this award for other schools, to have three nominated in a singular season is an accomplishment in and of itself.

“When I was at Princeton University, we probably had six or seven players who had been up for that award,” Kampersal said.

He guided the Tigers for 21 years and had roughly twice as many players nominated as Penn State has had in a single season.

Kampersal explained how the Patty Kazmaier Award is significant to him because he knew Patty’s father, Dick Kazmaier.

He also added that Patty Kazmaier was a Princeton graduate of 1986 and died of a rare blood disorder around the time she gave birth to her daughter, Serena. Kampersal said he has met Patty’s daughter and called her an “awesome person.”

“It’s great that USA hockey established this award in Patty’s name, and so for our three players in Kiara, Natalie, and Josie [to be nominated], they all have had outstanding seasons and deserve the recognition,” Kampersal said.

Not only is he proud of his players for their efforts on the ice, Kampersal also respects how the trio of stellar Nittany Lions approach their everyday life.

“They are all very good students as well,” Kampersal said. “Everything that Patty embodied, those three do as well.”

On top of these award nominations, Kampersal and his squad are preparing for another series against RIT, this time on the road.

Kampersal believes the team is hungry for another pair of victories this weekend and for the opportunity to play.

Prior to this series, Kampersal mentioned that there might be a few adjustments to the lineup as junior forward Anna Promersberger is due to return after suffering an injury.

“She played center before she got injured, and in terms of power play, we are looking to make it as simple as possible,” Kampersal said. “We’re trying to simplify more than anything this series.”

The blue and white still sits atop the CHA standings. Still, Kampersal said he would prefer for his team to not let up in the RIT series.

He mentioned that he has told his players that while they are having success this year, they should still go into every game with an underdog mentality.

“We always respect our opponents,” Kampersal said. “Sometimes, we have been guilty in the past if we scored early and then we might take our foot off the pedal a little bit.

“It’s just a matter of playing 60 minutes.”