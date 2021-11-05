Reaching the century mark of games played at the collegiate level is an accomplishment not every athlete can claim.

For senior defender Izzy Heminger, she eclipsed that mark Friday night in Penn State’s 11th game of the season.

In a contest that witnessed the Nittany Lions bolt back after falling behind by two goals, the ladies in the blue and white sweaters found a 5-3 victory over visiting Lindenwood.

Heminger played her typical style in the series-opening win over the Lions — tough and reliable on the puck.

“Izzy is a four-year stud. She is super strong,” coach Jeff Kampersal said.

The Dublin, Ohio, native prevailed offensively in the win. She recorded her fourth assist of the 2021-22 campaign in the third period on the game-tying goal by sophomore Alyssa Machado.

The play was initiated after Heminger received a pass at the point and had room to gain momentum towards the net.

She wristed a shot about a foot off the ground that found the stick of Machado and slid past Lindenwood junior goaltender Julia Maguire.

Heminger continued her success against Lindenwood, as the senior has notched at least one point against the Lions in each of her four collegiate seasons at Penn State.

The only flaw that could be attributed to Heminger Friday night was a holding penalty at the 9:30 mark of the final period.

She entered the season third all-time in points for defensemen in Penn State history, and has since added four more to her career total.

Heminger fired a team-high eight shots on goal Friday, tying her with sophomore forward Kiara Zanon.

The eight shots marked Heminger’s highest total number of shots in a single game this season.

When asked about the accomplishment fulfilled by Heminger, fifth-year senior captain Natalie Heising perked up and chimed in positively on her long-time teammate.

“She is such a backbone to this team,” Heising said. “She brings so much character.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Last season witnessed Heminger rank fifth among CHA defenders in points. The well-rounded play from the Ohioan has allowed her to play at the highest level in the conference.

An important statistic that portrays quality defensive play is the plus-minus department, and in her junior season, Heminger had a plus-17 rating for the Nittany Lions on top of the 12 points she tallied.

In her freshman season, Heminger finished second all-time among freshman defenders with a 13-point season.

That 2018-19 season witnessed Heminger step up and receive two CHA Rookie of the Week accolades, along with CHA Rookie of the Month in November.

“If we ever scramble, she bails us out by being physical and experienced back there,” Kampersal said.

The consistency day in and day out from Heminger amounts to the success she has had on the ice.

In a matchup last season against Lindenwood on Nov. 29, Heminger had a pair of assists on a couple of Heising goals.

In her sophomore season, Heminger went on a torrid point-streak pace, leading the defender to secure nine points over the span of 10 games.

Before her tenure in State College, Heminger played four years for the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets, where she posted 35 points on 20 goals, while experiencing life as a captain for two seasons.

With the conference schedule getting underway, reliable work on the back end will be crucial for the Nittany Lions if they want to be crowned CHA champions at the end of the regular season.

Heminger is now one of four players on Penn State’s roster with 100 or more games played at the collegiate level, and her teammate was not finished praising the defender for her contributions.

“She is very well respected by all of the girls,” Heising said. “She works hard.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

+2 Penn State women's hockey scores 5 in 3rd period comeback win over Lindenwood It is not a matter of how you start but how you finish — such was the case in Penn State’s c…