One Penn State player is in the running for one of the top awards in the nation.

Sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun was added to the Watch List for 2022 National Women’s Goalie of the Year by the Hockey Commissioners Association on Thursday afternoon.

We have a trio of candidates for the National Women's Goalie of the Year Award❗️ Congratulations, ladies.📰 https://t.co/zC4b1VmaV6 #CHA20 pic.twitter.com/lBmQQg0H0V — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) January 20, 2022

The Wyoming, Minnesota, native was one of 19 goaltenders added to this list. She was also one of three goalies from the CHA to earn a nod for the award.

On the 2021-22 campaign, Bothun has posted a 12-8-3 record with six shutouts. She also has recorded a 1.93 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

The winner of the award will be announced in March during the NCAA Frozen Four.

