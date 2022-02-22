One Penn Stater is a step closer to capturing one of the top awards in the nation.

Sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun was named a semifinalist for the 2022 National Women’s Goalie of the Year by the Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) on Tuesday afternoon.

Semifinalists for the Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award Announcedhttps://t.co/bAEDwonUWl — Hockey Commissioners Association (@chcommissioners) February 22, 2022

The Wyoming, Minnesota, native was one of two CHA goalies to be named on the 12-woman list with the other being Syracuse goalie Arielle DeSmet.

On the 2021-22 campaign, Bothun has posted an 18-9-5 record with nine shutouts. She also has recorded a 1.61 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.

The winner of the award will be announced in March during the NCAA Frozen Four.

