Goaltender Josie Bothun (30) takes a drink of water after a break onto Penn State's goal during the Penn State Women's ice hockey vs. Mercyhurst Skate for a Cure game on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2022 at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Mercyhurst 3-1. 

One Penn Stater is a step closer to capturing one of the top awards in the nation.

Sophomore goaltender Josie Bothun was named a semifinalist for the 2022 National Women’s Goalie of the Year by the Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) on Tuesday afternoon.

The Wyoming, Minnesota, native was one of two CHA goalies to be named on the 12-woman list with the other being Syracuse goalie Arielle DeSmet.

On the 2021-22 campaign, Bothun has posted an 18-9-5 record with nine shutouts. She also has recorded a 1.61 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.

The winner of the award will be announced in March during the NCAA Frozen Four.

