Penn State doesn’t think it’s going anywhere.

While the Nittany Lions’ shot at making the NCAA Tournament is now out of their hands come March 18, they still have a chance at earning an at-large bid to the dance.

They ran into a Syracuse team that knew how to exploit the two weaknesses the Nittany Lions had in their game, and that was the difference-maker in a 3-2 loss that bounced the blue and white out of the CHA Tournament in the semifinal round.

Syracuse came into the game operating at just under 20% on the power play, and winning the majority of the faceoffs it lined up for.

Coincidentally, those were the two areas Penn State coach Jeff Kampersal wanted to address in his team’s preparation for the contest.

Penn State took four penalties, causing the top line of Kiara Zanon, Natalie Heising, and Julie Gough to spend eight minutes either shorthanded or on the penalty kill, hurting any offensive chances the Nittany Lions could have had early on in the game.

Freshman goalie Josie Bothun let in an early goal off of a deflection, just missing the puck with her glove as it entered the back of the net.

From there, the Nittany Lions were stunned, unable to generate any offense and instead took penalty after penalty.

Eventually, they fell behind 3-0 to a Syracuse team that had already bested them once before in the regular season.

But Penn State battled back headlined by freshman Olivia Wallin, who made her presence known all over the ice while scoring two goals in the third period to at least give the Nittany Lions a fighting chance.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

All year long, that has been characteristic of the Penn Stater — as she has consistently contributed, even in junctures of games that already seem decided.

“When she has that chip on her shoulder, she’s even better than she normally is,” Kampersal said of his freshman forward.

Wallin leads the Nittany Lions with 13 goals through their tournament loss, with nearly all of them coming when her team was tied or trailing.

None were bigger than in Friday’s contest against Syracuse, where she scored two goals.

The first came by simply overpowering the Orange netminder, and the second by crashing the net and not leaving until she had scored a goal.

Wallin single-handedly put the Nittany Lions back in contention in a game they had been sorely outplayed for the majority of.

But again, that’s characteristic of Wallin.

“She spent a lot of time working on shooting, on placement, and all of her goals this year have been really nice,” Kampersal said.

Even if the Nittany Lions fail to make the NCAA Tournament, their roster will likely look relatively similar next fall.

The only senior on the team, captain Natalie Heising, is eligible to return after the NCAA ruled earlier this season that it would grant an extra year of eligibility for all varsity athletes during the 2020-21 academic year.

But aside from the wildcard return of Heising, Penn State’s young group has provided hope for the future.

Headlining that list will be Zanon, Gough, and Bothun, who all rose to the occasion to boost Penn State to its best season in program history.

“[Zanon and Gough] are both great players, they had a couple of give and gos, and they came really close,” Kampersal said.

Zanon finished the season firmly in possession of the top spot in terms of points on the Nittany Lions’ roster, while Gough came in second in goals.

But more than anyone, Wallin will provide the extra edge that Penn State depended on so many times throughout the season.

“She’s had a great third period, she’s had a great season,” Kampersal said.

If her late season heroics against Robert Morris and Syracuse are any indication of her play leading into her sophomore season, she is poised to once again be the top goal-scorer for the blue and white.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State wrestling gets 3 first-round byes in 2021 Big Ten Tournament As Penn State prepares to host the annual Big Ten Wrestling Championships, the seedings and …