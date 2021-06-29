Women's Hockey vs Cornell, Brenneman (35)

Jenna Brenneman (35) slides over to make a save during the women's hockey game against Cornell at the Pegula Ice Arena on Jan. 8, 2019. The Nittany Lions tied the No. 4 Big Red, 3-3.

 Ken Minamoto

For the first time in program history, Penn State saw an alumna drafted into the National Women's Hockey League.

Former Nittany Lion goalie Jenna Brenneman made history after she was by the Minnesota Whitecaps with the 24th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NWHL Draft on Tuesday. She was also the first goaltender selected in the 2021 draft.

The 2021 graduate tied program records with four shutouts and 13 wins while holding a single-season record with 34 games played and started. She missed much of her final two years due to injury.

