Former Penn State defender Jessica Adolfsson signed a three-year contract extension with Linköping Hockey Club of the Swedish Hockey League.

The 24-year-old played three seasons with the Nittany Lions as well as becoming the first Penn Stater to be named to a women's senior national team at the international level with Team Sweden.

Adolfsson finished her career with the blue and white with 26 points which is tied for sixth on the all-time program scoring list among defenders.

"It feels absolutely fantastic to have this done. Linköping has given me an incredible amount while growing up but also in my adult life - so it feels very good to be able to give something back," Adolfsson said.

"When I joined the senior team as a young girl, LHC was a consistently top team and I want to make sure to put Linköping back on the hockey map and that we become a team that fights for SM gold every season."

Adolfsson's contract will run through May 1, 2026. During the 2021-22 season, she potted 44 points and was named an assistant team captain.

