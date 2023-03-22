Womens Hockey vs. Syracuse, Jessica Adolfsson (15)

Jessica Adolfsson (15), waits for the puck during the women's hockey game against Syracuse at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Syracuse defeated Penn State 1-0.

Former Penn State defender Jessica Adolfsson signed a three-year contract extension with Linköping Hockey Club of the Swedish Hockey League.

The 24-year-old played three seasons with the Nittany Lions as well as becoming the first Penn Stater to be named to a women's senior national team at the international level with Team Sweden.

Adolfsson finished her career with the blue and white with 26 points which is tied for sixth on the all-time program scoring list among defenders.

"It feels absolutely fantastic to have this done. Linköping has given me an incredible amount while growing up but also in my adult life - so it feels very good to be able to give something back," Adolfsson said.

"When I joined the senior team as a young girl, LHC was a consistently top team and I want to make sure to put Linköping back on the hockey map and that we become a team that fights for SM gold every season."

Adolfsson's contract will run through May 1, 2026. During the 2021-22 season, she potted 44 points and was named an assistant team captain.

