For the MacEacherns, Penn State hockey now runs through the family.

Former Colgate defenseman Maggie MacEachern transferred to Penn State on Tuesday as a graduate transfer. She's the sister of former Penn State men's hockey and current San Jose Barracudas forward Connor MacEachern.

She played in 140 career games as a Raider, scoring 11 goals and 32 assists. The defender also scored three game-winning goals last season.

She will look to bolster the defenses of a Nittany Lion blue line that is coming off of a CHA Championship in 2023.

