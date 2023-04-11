Penn State women's hockey vs Robert Morris, head coach Jeff Kampersal
Jonah Rosen

For the MacEacherns, Penn State hockey now runs through the family.

Former Colgate defenseman Maggie MacEachern transferred to Penn State on Tuesday as a graduate transfer. She's the sister of former Penn State men's hockey and current San Jose Barracudas forward Connor MacEachern.

She played in 140 career games as a Raider, scoring 11 goals and 32 assists. The defender also scored three game-winning goals last season.

She will look to bolster the defenses of a Nittany Lion blue line that is coming off of a CHA Championship in 2023.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags