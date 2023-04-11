For the MacEacherns, Penn State hockey now runs through the family.
Former Colgate defenseman Maggie MacEachern transferred to Penn State on Tuesday as a graduate transfer. She's the sister of former Penn State men's hockey and current San Jose Barracudas forward Connor MacEachern.
She played in 140 career games as a Raider, scoring 11 goals and 32 assists. The defender also scored three game-winning goals last season.
She will look to bolster the defenses of a Nittany Lion blue line that is coming off of a CHA Championship in 2023.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
On Sunday, Penn State's own Tessa Janecke scored her first career goal for the U.S. Women's …