For the first time since February 2020, the Nittany Lions played a game at Pegula Ice Arena with fans in attendance.

During Thursday’s 1-0 loss against St. Lawrence to open up the season, 399 fans made the trip to watch the defending CHA regular-season-champion Nittany Lions start their season.

The presence was felt all game long, from when the CHA regular season championship banner was raised before the opening faceoff until the last second of play.

Penn State students that filled the front rows of the Roar Zone banged on the glass throughout the night and stacked the glass with signs across the section.

Several in-game events were held as well, where fans got to go on the ice similar to how things operated pre-coronavirus.

Since the Nittany Lions waited for over a year to have fans cheer them on, players and coaches alike were excited to have the fans back to watch the Nittany Lions try and make a push to the NCAA tournament.

Head coach Jeff Kampersal knows the Nittany Lions are capable of putting on a performance that will have the crowd coming back all season long.

“We’re super grateful for people to be here and it’s nice to see a Roar Zone for us which is awesome,” Kampersal said. “I know we have a very good team and we will put on very good shows.”

For some of the players on the roster, this was the first game in their collegiate career where fans were allowed to attend games at Pegula Ice Arena.

Sophomore goalie Josie Bothun is one of those players.

Bothun had a successful freshman season, winning the CHA Goaltender of the Year award and putting up one of the best seasons for a goaltender in program history.

Bothun put up a solid night despite the loss, allowing only one goal on 16 shots in front of the crowd.

Those fans that showed up to Thursday’s game were treated to a back-and-forth matchup where the Nittany Lions were unable to find the back of the net.

The Nittany Lions will have another shot to do that and get the Pegula Ice Arena rocking against the Saints on Friday.

The blue and white will have many more opportunities to play in front of its home crowd throughout the season.

This includes five consecutive home games where Penn State has one more game against St. Lawrence followed by series against Boston College and Holy Cross to kick start the campaign

For some players, it was a great experience to play in front of the Nittany Lion faithful even though the score did not turn out the way those fans had hope.

“Obviously we all love that support,” Bothun said. “I thought it was electric just being down there and having them behind us, and it’s really important to have that support from our university.”

