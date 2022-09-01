Penn State Women's Ice Hockey vs. Syracuse Lobdell and Vaslet Pursuing Syracuse

Defender Lyndie Lobdell (24) and forward Mya Vaslet (19) pursue Syracuse forward Anna Leschyshyn (19) during the Penn State women's ice hockey game vs. Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 4, 2021 at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. The game finished in 1-1 tie in overtime with Penn State's goal from forward Alyssa Machado (3).

 Regan Gross

Starting Sept. 30, FloSports' devoted hockey platform will now stream some of Penn State's matchups after securing a one-year deal with the CHA.

Fans can now watch 12 of the Nittany Lions' conference matchups on the sports broadcasting service FloHockey for $29.99 a month.

Although only matchups with Lindenwood, RIT and Mercyhurst will be available for the blue and white faithful, every game of the 2023 CHA Playoffs will be streamed live on the platform.

Penn State's first game available for fans to watch will be at Lindenwood on Oct. 28 and 29.

