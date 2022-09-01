Starting Sept. 30, FloSports' devoted hockey platform will now stream some of Penn State's matchups after securing a one-year deal with the CHA.

Fans can now watch 12 of the Nittany Lions' conference matchups on the sports broadcasting service FloHockey for $29.99 a month.

Although only matchups with Lindenwood, RIT and Mercyhurst will be available for the blue and white faithful, every game of the 2023 CHA Playoffs will be streamed live on the platform.

Penn State's first game available for fans to watch will be at Lindenwood on Oct. 28 and 29.

