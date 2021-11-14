You have permission to edit this article.
Ex-Penn State women's hockey player Jessica Adolfsson to represent Sweden in 2022 Winter Olympics

Penn State Womens Hockey Team vs. Lindenwood

Defense, Jessica Adolfsson (freshman) preparing for the next period during the 3-0 win against Lindenwood at the Pegula Ice Arena on Sunday, January 20th, 2018.

 James Leavy

One of Penn State's own is set to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Former Nittany Lion Jessica Adolfsson, who now plays on Sweden's national team, helped her country qualify for Beijing on Sunday.

After edging France 3-2 on Sunday, Sweden officially gained entry to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

During her time in the blue and white, Adolfsson racked up points and finished tied for sixth in program history in scoring among defenders.

