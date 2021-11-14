Ex-Penn State women's hockey player Jessica Adolfsson to represent Sweden in 2022 Winter Olympics

One of Penn State's own is set to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Former Nittany Lion Jessica Adolfsson, who now plays on Sweden's national team, helped her country qualify for Beijing on Sunday.

After edging France 3-2 on Sunday, Sweden officially gained entry to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

During her time in the blue and white, Adolfsson racked up points and finished tied for sixth in program history in scoring among defenders.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE